If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
Darvin Ham Says LeBron James ‘Won’t Allow Himself’ To Play Fewer Minutes
Set to turn 38 years old and in his 20th NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to defy all expectations with his performance this season. Unfortunately for the Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham, it is not leading to the team results they want. In the Lakers’...
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
Magic Johnson Brought A Hot Dog And The Newspaper To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Throughout His Rookie Season
HBO's 'Winning Time' portrayed the likes of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in an entirely new light (note that neither of these players had anything positive to say about the dramatized portrayal of real-time events). One of those instances was the famed tale of the rookie Johnson taking orange juice...
Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks
On his 38th birthday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went for 47 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. There was no answer for James, especially down the stretch, as he continued to get whatever he wanted on offense. It has been a...
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
NBA Insider Says LeBron James Won't Request Trade From Lakers Because He Doesn't Want To Uproot His Family
LeBron James is clearly a superstar that isn't in a good situation from a basketball standpoint. The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-21 heading into their game against the Atlanta Hawks, and an improvement is unlikely to come without a trade. Though it is clear that LeBron James is unhappy with...
No. 1 Georgia rallies, wins 42-41 thriller over No. 4 Ohio State
Stetson Bennett threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell with 54 seconds left as No. 1 Georgia rallied to defeat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday. Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with three seconds left...
Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game
So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Report: Knicks and Pacers discussed trade around Obi Toppin
New York Knicks backup forward Obi Toppin is currently out with a knee injury, but that has not stopped teams from expressing interest in the third-year forward. With the Knicks gearing up for a big trade deadline that is expected to be incredibly active for them, they are willing to offer whoever they must to get a good deal in place.
The Only Way The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Victor Wembanyama And Save The Franchise
The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire straits. And 35 games into the 2022-23 season, their chances of making the postseason look bleaker with every defeat they endure. It's hard to imagine this outfit bouncing back into playoff contention, let alone staking a claim for another championship. There's nothing novel about what the Lakers are going through this season, considering they went through the same last year. They failed to make the playoffs ending their regular season with a 33-49 record.
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About LeBron James Is Going Viral
On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is celebrating his 38th birthday. He is also taking on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia. During the game, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about James that is going viral on Twitter. Tatum: "Sitting...
