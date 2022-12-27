Read full article on original website
NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Anime Previews Theme Songs in Trailer
The year is closing out with a bang and the next will open up with one, because one of the new anime we have to look forward to is the adaptation of Yoko Taro and Square Enix’s NieR:Automata game. The TV anime is scheduled to premiere in Japan on January 7 and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, and you can preview the theme songs and meet more of the cast in the new promo below.
Idols Debut in UniteUp! Anime Trailer
The UniteUp! anime is set to premiere on January 7, and will four idol units aiming for the top. You can watch as some of these aspiring idols meet and the opening theme song is previewed in the second full promo video below. UniteUp! is just one of a handful...
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Manga Will Now End in 15th Volume
Back in October it was announced that CLAMP’s Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga had just one volume to go and would end with the 14th. Those plans have changed, and fans will be delighted to learn that they’re getting another volume beyond that. According to the latest from the series’ official Twitter account, Clear Card will now end with volume 15, which is scheduled to be released in Japan on October 31, 2023.
Chainsaw Man is Next Up for Stage Play Adaptation
When it comes to popular series being adapted into stage plays, it’s only a matter of time. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man wasted none of it, because shortly after the anime aired its finale, a stage play adaptation was revealed. Chainsaw Man the Stage is set to hold performances in Tokyo and Kyoto theaters from September to October 2023, with Fumiya Matsuzaki (given, Banana Fish stage plays) handling the script and direction.
My Stepsister Who Tells Me to Die Every Day Tries to Hypnotize Me So I would Fall for Her…! Is a Comedy with Warped Dynamics
My Stepsister Who Tells Me to Die Every Day Tries to Hypnotize Me So I would Fall for Her…! is a manga with a long title that tells you the basic setup. Ichigaya Aoto is a high schooler who moonlights as a light novelist, and his stepsister Shizuku treats him like crap. She’ll say things like, “Don’t you dare talk to me at school” and “Even in my grave I refuse to be considered your sister.”
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Is a Humorous Slice-of-Life Story
Komura is a fourteen-year-old boy who has a crush on Mie, the girl who sits next to him. But she has this issue of forgetting to bring her glasses, and then she’s as blind as a bat. For instance, she’ll think Komura’s shoes are hers, even though they don’t come close to fitting. Komura sees an opportunity to help her out, and to also catch her attention and be a good guy. He’ll share his school book with her, or guide her along by holding her hand. She squints whenever she doesn’t have her glasses, and he thinks even her squinting is too cute.
Insomniacs After School Anime Set for April Premiere
Makoto Ojiro’s Insomniacs After School manga is coming to the screen in a TV anime adaptation by director Yuki Ikeda and anime studio LIDEN FILMS, and now we have a better idea of when to expect it. As revealed on the official website for Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits magazine, the series—which stars Gen Sato as Ganta and Konomi Tamura as Isaki—is set to premiere in Japan in April 2023.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Anime Announces More Cast from Games
With a series of games serving as its basis, it should come as no surprise that The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel anime has a bunch of returning cast members. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel – Northern War kicks off its run starting on January 6, with Crunchyroll to simulcast the anime outside of Japan. Let’s take a look at who else is getting in on the adaptation below.
End of Year Round-Up: Big Moments in Anime in 2022
As the end of year 2022 approaches, we’re looking back on memorable moments in anime! Lots of series began, others ended, and others came back for the first time in decades!. We’d love to hear your favorite big events from this year in anime. For now, here are some of ours. Which were you most excited about?
Studio Pierrot Founder Yuji Nunokawa Has Passed Away
Yuji Nunokawa, the founder of long-running anime production house Studio Pierrot and an industry icon, has passed away. According to the studio, Nunokawa passed away on December 25 at the age of 75, and his close friends and family will hold a service followed by a memorial service from Studio Pierrot.
