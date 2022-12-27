Read full article on original website
Build Your Coping Skills and Capacity to Manage Stress
Commit to meaningful values and goals only you can actualize and fulfill. Learn and adapt from others' experiences on how to overcome challenges. Stop looking for happiness and start looking for meaning. The beginning of a new year offers us a special time and a unique opportunity to reflect upon...
How to Free Mental Space When Work Demands Keep Growing
Our jobs are cognitively and emotionally taxing. Increasing demands for attention require deleting lower-priority items from our agendas. Rumination makes negative experiences worse; we must "deal and delete." I love taking photos. So, of course, it’s frustrating when I see something interesting, but my phone complains–“Your device is dangerously low...
Childhood Trauma Impairs Both Physical and Mental Health
A greater risk of adult physical and mental health problems has long been correlated with adversity and trauma during childhood. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events and unsafe environments occurring in children before age 18. A new study shows that ACEs significantly adversely impact adult mental health, notably PTSD,...
Are There Better Ways to Use the Insanity Defense?
Conviction and subsequent punishment are based on the premise that the perpetrator is the agent of their action during a crime. The insanity defense description of mental illness does not conform to a standard definition. The methodology that each doctor may use to opine does not follow specific crafted guidelines...
5 Ways to Reflect on 2022
Reflection is transformative and can inspire growth and change. Reflection provides a deeper insight into our experiences. Reflection can be done alone or with friends or loved ones. Reflective writing is a powerful tool to help us examine our experiences. To reflect is to take the time to evaluate or...
How to Tell if You Are “Quietly Quitting” Your Job
Quiet quitters are often identified by decreased passion and productivity. Perceived autonomy support by employers stimulates growth and development. Feeling an employer supports self-determination can help prevent emotionally exhaustion or disengagement. Avoiding work-life boundary violations can function as a buffer against burnout. The concept of “quiet quitting” is often used...
Paying Patients Improves Mental Health Treatment Engagement
Our review of 39 published studies found that financial incentives increase patients' engagement in mental health treatment. Patients who receive incentives are more likely to attend mental health treatment, adhere to medications, and complete treatment goals. Providers, policymakers, and health leaders should consider expanding incentive programs beyond those with only...
Oppositional Defiant Disorder and School
Kids who cause trouble in school are often diagnosed with Oppositional Defiant Disorder. But their resistance to school structures and rules may be a legitimate response to an oppressive environment. When the learning environment is more in tune with natural learning processes, kids often thrive and ODD disappears. One afternoon,...
Setting Intentions Is Better for Your Mental Health
Many people are unable to successfully achieve their year-end goals. Unfulfilled resolutions can negatively impact your mental health and confidence. Engaging in self-reflection and intention-setting is a different approach, allowing more flexibility and self-compassion. As the year comes to an end and 2023 quickly approaches, many of us are preparing...
How Narcissism Is Tearing Us Apart
Modern societies are increasingly polarized along ideological lines. Collective narcissism may help to explain how ideological groups are becoming increasingly extreme. Contemplating and reflecting on our narcissistic tendencies may help us to heal some of our divides. Modern democratic societies have seen intergroup relations crumble over the past half century,...
The Most Valuable Educational Resource for Kids Is Kids
Ralph Waldo Emerson is often quoted as writing (in an essay on boys), “I pay the schoolmaster, but ‘tis the schoolboys that educate my son.”. When I look back at my own education—growing up in the 1950s—I’m convinced that most of it came from my interactions with other kids, largely away from adults. Throughout history, until the most recent few decades, most children, everywhere, spent far more time in the company of other children than in the company of adults. The most crucial lessons of life were learned through observing, playing with, talking with, arguing with, and working with other kids.
The Benefits of Solitude
Even for a social animal, solitude can have its benefits. Solitary does not necessarily mean lonely. Having solid social relationships but choosing to be solitary for a time can fend off loneliness. Holidays are usually a series of social events, and the pressure to engage in them, and to be...
Do You Have "Time Impatience?"
Time impatience is a habit that creates more stress in you and others. We have our smartphones, the Internet, and social media sites to thank for time impatience. Learning to slow down can benefit your personal and professional life. What used to be a 24-hour/7 day-a-week world now seems like...
The Whiplash Effect of Social Media
Inflation and alienation are psychic-emotional phenomena that describe our online personas. Part of managing inflation and alienation online requires media literacy. Recognizing our "good-enough" status helps to manage and mitigate our inflation and hedge against the crash of alienation. I have always maintained an arm’s length distance from social media....
