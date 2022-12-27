Ralph Waldo Emerson is often quoted as writing (in an essay on boys), “I pay the schoolmaster, but ‘tis the schoolboys that educate my son.”. When I look back at my own education—growing up in the 1950s—I’m convinced that most of it came from my interactions with other kids, largely away from adults. Throughout history, until the most recent few decades, most children, everywhere, spent far more time in the company of other children than in the company of adults. The most crucial lessons of life were learned through observing, playing with, talking with, arguing with, and working with other kids.

2 DAYS AGO