23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023

By Canva
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RK52V_0jvfyQIe00

Thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope, the first high-definition photos of outer space were able to be seen in 2022. Neat images of galaxies, constellations, nebulae, black holes, and much more were captured by the successor to the obsolete Hubble.

While screens glow with the sharpness and brightness of the pictures taken by Webb, nothing compares to gazing at the stars and other astronomical occurrences with bare eyes.

As Earth transits a new orbital journey around the sun, there will be many opportunities to enjoy celestial shows. Using various news and scientific sources, Stacker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023. Among them are 11 meteor showers, two eclipses, and a blue supermoon that will present not once but four times throughout the year. Most of them will be viewable from North America sometime between dusk and dawn on the indicated dates.

If you're hankering to become a skilled skywatcher, take advantage of new and waxing moon nights to learn to find constellations and relevant stars. All astral phenomena are located around them. Here are the shouldn't-miss events headed your way this coming year from the heavens.

