Jul. 28-29: Delta Aquarids meteor shower

 3 days ago

Since the Delta Aquarids are best noticed from the Southern Hemisphere, skywatchers in high northern latitudes tend to disregard them. However, in the southernmost parts of the United States, under ideal conditions such as a cloudless sky and no moonlight, the shower will be quite visible.

