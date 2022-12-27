Jul. 28-29: Delta Aquarids meteor shower

Related
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
Hole in leaky Russian Soyuz spacecraft not caused by Geminid meteor
It's still unclear why a Russian Soyuz spacecraft at the International Space Station sprang a leak last week, but one suspect has been ruled out: a strike by a Geminid meteor.
Full Moon To Eclipse Mars Tonight in Rare Event Visible To Most of U.S.
Mars and our moon will appear very close to each other tonight in a moon eclipse that can be seen by most of the United States. Wednesday night marks the last full moon of the year, also known as the cold moon or the “long night moon.”. The moon...
Digital Trends
How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month
One of the great meteor showers of the year, the Geminids, will be visible in December. Here’s how to catch this beautiful sight. Meteor showers happen when the Earth passes through patches of debris left by asteroids or comets. As the Earth completes one orbit in a year, these meteor showers are yearly events, as the Earth passes through the same patch of debris at the same time each year. The debris burns up in the atmosphere, making visible trails of light across the sky. The Geminid shower is the result of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983.
How to watch the Quadrantids – one of the best meteor showers all year – on Jan. 2 and 3
The Quadrantid meteor shower is considered one of the best to view all year. Here's how to maximize your chances of seeing shooting stars.
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
Gizmodo
The Best Photos From Mars in 2022
The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Every planet in the solar system will be visible on Wednesday (Dec. 28). Here's how to see them
Take a grand tour of the solar system tonight (Dec. 28) as each of the planets in the solar system will be visible at the same time.
Hubble Space Telescope spots haunting glow surrounding the solar system
Astronomers used 200,000 Hubble Space Telescope images to discover an eerie glow surrounding the solar system even after all other light sources have been eliminated.
An asteroid just zipped past Earth closer than communication satellites
Sky gazers at the Catalina Sky Survey based in Arizona, U.S. spotted a car-sized asteroid on Saturday, December 17, as it flew by our planet, closer to the surface than the communication satellites that orbit the Earth, CNET reported. Astronomer Tony Dunn shared a simulation of the asteroid and how...
After 4 years on Mars, NASA lander sends one last selfie, then falls silent
It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA's InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars.The lander's power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday."It's assumed InSight may have reached the end of its operations," NASA said late Monday, adding that its last communication was Thursday. "It's unknown what prompted the change in its energy."Just last month, NASA warned...
Grapefruit-size fireball from mysterious Oort Cloud could rewrite the history of the solar system
Rocky fireballs like the one that fell over Alberta, Canada last year shouldn't originate from the icy Oort Cloud... but this one apparently did.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Deposits First Sample on Martian Surface for Possible Return to Earth
The sample tube, which is filled with rock, will be one of 10 forming a depot of tubes that the Mars Sample Return campaign could consider for a trip to Earth for in-depth analysis. On December 22, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover placed a titanium tube containing a rock sample on...
Jul. 3, Aug. 1, Aug. 31, and Sep. 29: Supermoon
When a full moon occurs near or on its perigee—when closest to Earth—it is called a supermoon. In chronological order: the full buck, full sturgeon, full blue, and full harvest moons will all be supermoons in 2023.
Woolly Mammoth Hybrids Could Be Roaming Earth in Just Five Years
Scientists are hoping to create Asian elephants that can withstand sub-zero temperatures like mammoths once did in order to help conserve the Arctic.
NASA’s Mars Lander Records Absolutely Massive ‘Mega-Marsquake’
For the past four years, NASA’s InSight Mars Lander has been measuring seismic activity and exploring the “inner space” of the Red Planet, including its crust, mantle, and core. By studying the interior of the planet, scientists can better understand how rocky planets, such as Earth, formed billions of years ago.
Tonga's January volcano was the biggest eruption ever recorded
On Jan. 15, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted underwater in the South Pacific Ocean. Volcanic eruptions don't normally send noticeable amounts of water into the atmosphere, but this one sent a whopping 146 teragrams into the stratosphere—enough to temporarily warm the Earth's atmosphere and, according to NASA, fill "58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools."
LOOK: Stargazers Capture Rare ‘Planet Parade’ in the Night Sky
On Wednesday, December 28th, all of the planets in Earth’s solar system aligned in what many have deemed a fascinating and rare “planet parade.” Fortunately for stargazers, astronomers expect the stunning celestial event to last into the New Year. However, skywatchers and photographers impatient to capture this unusual occurrence have already begun sharing stunning photos of the planet parade online. Take a peek below, and be sure to get outside this weekend and see if you can spot the line-up yourself!
