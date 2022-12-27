ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jul. 3, Aug. 1, Aug. 31, and Sep. 29: Supermoon

When a full moon occurs near or on its perigee—when closest to Earth—it is called a supermoon. In chronological order: the full buck, full sturgeon, full blue, and full harvest moons will all be supermoons in 2023.

