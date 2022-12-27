ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sep. 19: Neptune at opposition

By NASA/JPL
 3 days ago

Neptune at opposition means it will be lined up with the sun and Earth. The furthest and darkest planet of the solar system will reflect linear sunlight, appearing illuminated and viewable from Earth, which will stand in the middle of the astral alignment.

