Dec. 13-14: Geminids meteor shower

By Canva
 3 days ago

The first Geminids meteor showers appeared in the mid-1800s. In the beginning, they were not remarkable; only 10 to 20 meteors could be seen per hour. Over the years, the Geminids have become a major shower with 120 meteors per hour during its peak.

