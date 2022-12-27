Nov. 4-5: Taurids meteor shower

Related
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
All the Planets in the Solar System Have Aligned
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, while Uranus and Neptune can be observed with binoculars or a telescope.
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
A mysterious shock wave in a gust of solar wind has sent a barrage of high-speed material smashing into Earth's magnetic field, opening up a crack in the magnetosphere.
Digital Trends
How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month
One of the great meteor showers of the year, the Geminids, will be visible in December. Here’s how to catch this beautiful sight. Meteor showers happen when the Earth passes through patches of debris left by asteroids or comets. As the Earth completes one orbit in a year, these meteor showers are yearly events, as the Earth passes through the same patch of debris at the same time each year. The debris burns up in the atmosphere, making visible trails of light across the sky. The Geminid shower is the result of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983.
Gizmodo
The Best Photos From Mars in 2022
The Red Planet is desolate, freezing, and has an atmosphere 1% as dense as our own. Its winds blow in great gusts that kick up global dust storms that make and break Mars missions that rely on solar energy for power. Thankfully, spacecraft on and above Mars keep us Earthlings...
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
iheart.com
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events
Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
CNET
NASA Eyes 'Mysterious Shapes' Inside a Mars Crater
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars offers us a lot of big mysteries. Did it ever host microbial life? Are there hidden "lakes" under the polar cap? But the red planet also has a lot of intriguing little mysteries, like what's going on inside a series of craters in the Arabia Terra region in the northern part of Mars.
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
NASA’s Viking 1 May Have Discovered an Ancient Martian Megatsunami
Named for the Roman god of war, Mars is a desolate wasteland of dust and rust-colored rock – at least, it is now. Actually, scientists believe that it was once Earth in miniature. Through decades of study, researchers at NASA have discovered that the surface of Mars used to feature water, possibly even life.
All planets in solar system to be visible in night sky at end of 2022
For a unique skywatching experience, all of the planets within the solar system will be visible either by the naked eye or with visual assistance at the end of 2022, according to the Virtual Telescope Project. The Virtual Telescope Project is providing a free live stream of the unique occurrence...
Sun Could Be Heading Towards 'Terminator' Event
The sun can experience two overlapping solar cycles. The end of the overlap leads to a spike in sunspots and other solar activity, researchers have found.
Digital Trends
Final messages from NASA’s Mars lander will bring a tear to your eye
It’s been known for some time that NASA’s InSight Lander was coming to the end of its operations on Mars after four years of service. And it looks as if its final communication with Earth has just taken place. The ability of the lander to maintain power has...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
CNET
Astronomers Spot a Ghostly Light Glowing Throughout the Solar System
The deep darkness of space might not actually be so dark in our solar system. Astronomers analyzed over 200,000 images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, making tens of thousands of measurements to try to locate a residual background glow in the night sky. The project is called Skysurf, which is based at Arizona State University and involves researchers there and around the world.
How to watch the Quadrantids – one of the best meteor showers all year – on Jan. 2 and 3
The Quadrantid meteor shower is considered one of the best to view all year. Here's how to maximize your chances of seeing shooting stars.
The 10 most jaw-dropping space images of 2022
Cosmic cliffs, smiling suns and Martian "polygons" made this year a blast for stargazers everywhere.
NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Captures Jaw-Dropping Video of the Moon While Returning to Earth
NASA‘s Artemis I rocket is on its way back to Earth for a Dec. 11 splashdown and the Orion spacecraft captured some of its final close-up images of the Moon as it travels back home. On Dec. 5, the rocket made a monumental 207-second engine burn that put it on track to return to Earth, all while just 79 miles from the surface of the Moon. The result was not only the rocket’s correct trajectory but amazing views of the Moon’s surface as well.
