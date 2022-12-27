ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nov. 4-5: Taurids meteor shower

The Taurids are known for their fireballs, meteors as bright or even brighter than planet Venus. A shower formed by fireballs exhibits larger explosions of color and light that last longer than the train left behind by average meteor streaks.

