ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Spain scraps value-added tax on staple foods in aid package

By CIARÁN GILES
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFpad_0jvfwNFn00

MADRID — (AP) — Spain on Tuesday announced a new series of measures including scrapping valued-added tax on staple food, such as bread and milk, and is extending rent and eviction controls to help ease the economic crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the measures in an end-of-year speech. The government said it would also cut VAT on cooking oil and pasta from 10% to 5%. Fish and meat products were excluded from the tax reductions.

Sánchez said the three packages of aid measures passed since the start of the war in February would cost about 45 billion euros ($48 billion), including 10 billion for the latest round of measures.

He said the aim was "to protect the middle and working classes given the rise in the cost of living, energy and food."

Although inflation and energy prices in Spain have fallen sharply in recent months, many Spaniards continue to suffer severely from a crisis that started with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and was exacerbated by the war.

The government will maintain a cut in the tax on electricity, from 10% to 5%, for another six months as well issuing a new check of 200 euros for people earning less than 27,000 euros a year. He said the check would benefit 4.2 million homes.

The government extended the suspension of evictions of poor people, a measure that has been in effect since the COVID-19 pandemic. It said people whose house rents are up for renewal in the next six months can seek a six-month extension on their contracts with no change in the monthly payments.

The government also maintained free commuter and short-distance train travel for frequent users for all of 2023. It added mid-distance urban bus transportation into the package. Fuel discounts for truck drivers were also to be continued.

The measures will take effect Jan. 1.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022

Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession. Uncertainty about how far the Federal Reserve and...
Action News Jax

More European nations tighten COVID rules for China flights

PARIS — (AP) — France, Spain and England will implement tougher COVID-19 measures for passengers arriving from China, authorities said Friday. France's government is requiring negative tests, and is urging French citizens to avoid nonessential travel to China. France is also reintroducing mask requirements on flights from China to France.
Action News Jax

Putin, Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping vowed Friday to deepen their bilateral cooperation against the backdrop of Moscow's 10-month war in Ukraine, which weathered another night of drone and rocket attacks following a large-scale missile bombardment. Putin and Xi made...
Action News Jax

Trump's taxes: Takeaways from release of long-sought returns

In one of its last acts under Democratic control, the House of Representatives on Friday released six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns, dating to 2015, the year he announced his presidential bid. The thousands of pages of financial documents were the subject of a prolonged legal battle...
Action News Jax

Global markets mixed, headed for annual loss

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks rose Friday while Europe opened lower as most major markets headed for big annual losses following a year that was roiled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and interest rate hikes to cool surging inflation. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced. London and Frankfurt declined....
Action News Jax

Huawei says it's out of 'crisis mode,' though revenue flat

HONG KONG — (AP) — Chinese technology giant Huawei says it has emerged from “crisis mode” after years of U.S. restrictions that have stifled its overseas sales, even though its revenue for 2022 failed to grow from a year earlier. “U.S. restrictions are now our new...
Action News Jax

EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration on Friday finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution. The rule defines which...
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Beijing gives Hong Kong leader more power in security cases

HONG KONG — (AP) — Beijing ruled Friday that Hong Kong's leader has the power to decide whether foreign lawyers can be involved in national security cases in the city — a decision that could effectively block a prominent pro-democracy publisher from hiring a British barrister for his high-profile trial.
Action News Jax

Stocks rally to higher close as job market remains strong

A relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong. The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, with roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index closing higher. The gains more...
Action News Jax

China faces bumpy road to normal as infections surge

BEIJING — (AP) — After three years of quarantines pushed them close to shutting down, restaurant owner Li Meng and his wife are hoping for business to rebound after China rolled back severe anti-virus controls. As sales slowly revive, they face a new challenge: Diners are wary about...
Action News Jax

Bolivia judge orders pre-trial detention for opposition head

LA PAZ, Bolivia — (AP) — A judge in Bolivia sentenced opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pretrial detention on terrorism charges early Friday, a move that is bound to increase divisions and unrest in the country. After a virtual hearing that lasted more than...
Action News Jax

Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Sônia Guajajara will head up a new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with a mandate to oversee policies ranging from land demarcation to health care. Guajajara was elected to Congress...
Action News Jax

S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008

Wall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The benchmark index finished with a loss of 19.4% for 2022 — its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021.
Action News Jax

Iranian man's death in France shakes distressed diaspora

PARIS — (AP) — When a 38-year-old man anguished over the protests in Iran took his own life in the French city of Lyon, fellow members of the Iranian diaspora felt his pain. Three months into the anti-government protests, Iranians abroad are going through a spectrum of emotions....
Action News Jax

White House confident about economic recovery in 2023

WASHINGTON — Despite the ongoing turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the shock of war in Eastern Europe, the American economy is in sound health, top Biden administration economist Jared Bernstein asserted in an end-of-year interview with Yahoo News. The upcoming year may not be one of blockbuster...
MICHIGAN STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
124K+
Followers
145K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy