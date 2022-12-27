Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millionsAsh JurbergBloomington, IN
4 Great Burgers in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsKennesaw, GA
This Small Indiana Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenNashville, IN
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBloomington, IN
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana women’s basketball suffers first loss of the season at Michigan State
Something was off for Indiana women’s basketball all afternoon Thursday at Michigan State. It had become a foregone conclusion this season to see the No. 4 Hoosiers overcome days like that and find ways to win. But this time, they couldn’t. Michigan State (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) never...
thedailyhoosier.com
Former IU player and assistant coach Dane Fife to do color commentary for BTN game
After a one-and-done tenure as an assistant coach at Indiana under Mike Woodson, Dane Fife is still evaluating his career options. One possibility is television, and on Friday night the former IU basketball star will make his debut as a college basketball color commentator. Fife’s first foray into television will...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball player midseason trendlines — Jordan Geronimo
With a long break until IU basketball returns to the floor next week, it seems like a good time to check in on each player on the roster and examine how they are performing. First up, we’ll take a look at junior forward Jordan Geronimo. Stay tuned in the coming days for more.
Teri Moren's Tenure: Indiana Women's Basketball Journey to a Banner
Indiana women's basketball has had great success the past few seasons showcasing its talent in multiple NCAA Tournaments and in the regular season with excellent defense by powerful starters and a deep bench. All of the success is thanks to head coach Teri Moren who set out to build a cream and crimson team that would win its first NCAA banner.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana women’s basketball is gonna be on ESPN, here’s what that means
You can count the amount of times that Indiana women’s basketball has been on ESPN in the past few years on one hand. That number goes down if you don’t count the NCAA Tournament. Last year, it was the regular season beatdown of Kentucky in Assembly Hall and...
Indiana basketball senior guard Xavier Johnson out indefinitely
Xavier Johnson, the senior point guard for Indiana basketball, went down with a foot injury against No. 8 Kansas on December 17 and is now out indefinitely following foot surgery on December 21. In one of the most important games of the season for Indiana basketball facing the defending national...
Bloomfield 57, South 54 in OT
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bloomfield Cardinals advance to the championship game with a 57-54 win over Terre Haute South. Peter Combs finished with 24 points to lead the Cardinals. Zayvion Baker had 27 for the Braves. Bloomfield will play Linton for the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Championship Thursday night at 7:30pm.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
Local charter school closes, leaving teachers jobless and families scrambling
On Jan. 20, the Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts will no longer serve its 200 students. One teacher says the announcement came as a shock with little communication.
4 Great Burgers in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
cbs4indy.com
Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals
Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local …. Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals. Indy man previously charged with gruesome dog killing …. An Indianapolis man previously arrested for hanging and stabbing a dog he'd adopted from a local shelter now faces a murder charge stemming from a shooting that occurred less than a month before the gruesome dog killing.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Tuesday
Even with chills in the TEENS at midday it still feels FIFTY degrees warmer than last Friday! The actual air temperature in Indy barely budged above zero Friday. To show how rare this is, since 1880, there have only been 16 days where the high did not reach 0 degrees! Look at these Friday morning wind chills.
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
bloomingtonian.com
49-year-old man arrested in Spencer, Indiana after shooting Bloomington man on West Kirkwood Tuesday
The Bloomington Police Department arrested 49-year-old Lewis Robert Siegrist, who is unhoused according to police, after he shot a 42-year-old man in the 1500 block of West Kirkwood, Tuesday, according to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo. Police tracked the suspect, who was armed with a 9mm handgun, to a...
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
