Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball player midseason trendlines — Jordan Geronimo

With a long break until IU basketball returns to the floor next week, it seems like a good time to check in on each player on the roster and examine how they are performing. First up, we’ll take a look at junior forward Jordan Geronimo. Stay tuned in the coming days for more.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
HoosiersNow

Teri Moren's Tenure: Indiana Women's Basketball Journey to a Banner

Indiana women's basketball has had great success the past few seasons showcasing its talent in multiple NCAA Tournaments and in the regular season with excellent defense by powerful starters and a deep bench. All of the success is thanks to head coach Teri Moren who set out to build a cream and crimson team that would win its first NCAA banner.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bloomfield 57, South 54 in OT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bloomfield Cardinals advance to the championship game with a 57-54 win over Terre Haute South. Peter Combs finished with 24 points to lead the Cardinals. Zayvion Baker had 27 for the Braves. Bloomfield will play Linton for the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Championship Thursday night at 7:30pm.
BLOOMFIELD, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burgers in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
GARY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals

Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local …. Nurses speak out about abusive patients at local hospitals. Indy man previously charged with gruesome dog killing …. An Indianapolis man previously arrested for hanging and stabbing a dog he'd adopted from a local shelter now faces a murder charge stemming from a shooting that occurred less than a month before the gruesome dog killing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Tuesday

Even with chills in the TEENS at midday it still feels FIFTY degrees warmer than last Friday! The actual air temperature in Indy barely budged above zero Friday. To show how rare this is, since 1880, there have only been 16 days where the high did not reach 0 degrees! Look at these Friday morning wind chills.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing

Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
GRANGER, IN
cbs4indy.com

Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver

John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

