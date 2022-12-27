GREENSBORO, N.C. — Debt. Most of us have it and would like to get rid of it. There's a video going around on social media and it promises to help you get out of debt. I just got a payment of $17,000 directly to my credit card thanks to the National Debt Association which recently approved a new debt program for anyone who has over $10,000 in credit card debt….

