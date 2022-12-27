Biz Buzz: Beloved Galena store expanding; Dubuque eatery to remain open; Dubuque bar gets new name, owners

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iheart.com
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
biztimes.biz
After decades in Dubuque, manufacturer in its final days
Operations are winding down this week at the Georgia-Pacific corrugated facility in Dubuque after the company decided to close the plant employing 85 over concerns that it no longer was economically viable. The facility’s official last day is Saturday, Dec. 31, but the company already had started the decommission process...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Five Years in Prison For Pointing Gun
A Dubuque felon accused of pointing a gun at a woman has been sentenced to five years in prison. 29 year old Kaimel Anderson was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. A report states that 22 year old Brianna Heffner of Dubuque called police to report a person pointing a firearm in her direction on October 15th. Anderson had a prior felony conviction from 2019 in California.
superhits106.com
One Person hurt when vehicle hits deer in Jo Daviess County
One person was injured when a vehicle hit a deer Wednesday near Galena. 67 year old Jackie Flickinger of Galena, was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 20 approximately three-quarters of a mile west of Highway 84. Flickinger was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by 76 year old Ruth Hutchinson of Galena, that collided with a deer in the roadway.
juliensjournal.com
L. May Eatery – A Warm Welcome and Fond Farewell
In 2007, when siblings EJ and Lea Droessler opened their restaurant in Downtown Dubuque, they decided to name it after their Grandmother, ‘Lil May. L.May Eatery was a way that they could share their family’s love of hospitality and Grandma’s great cooking with the Dubuque community. Known...
FireRescue1
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
KWQC
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
KCRG.com
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
KWQC
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter. Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset. Quad City Kwanzaa celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and...
KWQC
Eldridge emergency response at King's Materials
“Of the approximately 33,000 museums in the United States, fewer than 1,100 are accredited so it’s really a huge achievement," said Melanie Alexander. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. First...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Injured in Fayette Co. Crash
Two people were injured after an accident last night in Fayette County. Just after 7pm, a vehicle driven by 92 year old Eldon Knipper of Arlington was traveling southbound on Hwy 150 when it crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 64 year old Debra Husted of Oelwein.
Freeport pedestrian dies after being hit by car
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old Freeport man was killed on Friday when he was hit by a car. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office. They found the […]
ourquadcities.com
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
x1071.com
Vehicle Strikes House in Lafayette County Accident
One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident around 9:30am Thursday near Shullsburg. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to the accident on Rennick Road. 73 year old Linda Ballard of Shullsburg was traveling on Rennick Road when she encountered slippery road conditions causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a house. Ballard’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Ballard was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The Shullsburg Fire Department, Shullsburg EMS, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested on Numerous Drug Charges
WIFR
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 22-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crash in rural Freeport early Friday afternoon. Law enforcement responded to the area of Business 20 West and West Lily Creek Road just before 3 p.m. where they found the man dead. The vehicle that allegedly hit the...
Scott County Humane Society Is Over Capacity So Start 2023 With A New Furbaby
The Scott County Humane Society needs your help ASAP. According to WHBF, the Scott County Humane Society is actually over capacity. The shelter says that they have 311 cats and 86 dogs, as well as 4 small animals, which are 2 bunnies and 2 guinea pigs. The capacity issue is...
ourquadcities.com
QC worker rescued from conveyor belt is stable, police say
Emergency crews rescued a worker stuck in a conveyor belt in Eldridge on Thursday, according to a news release from Eldridge Police. Shortly after 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Eldridge Police and emergency responders from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Eldridge Fire Department and MEDIC EMS were dispatched to King’s Material Inc., 3800 S. 1st St., Eldridge after a report that a worker became stuck in a conveyor belt.
superhits106.com
Maquoketa Man Sentenced For Role in Firearms Theft
A man from Maquoketa has been sentenced to two years of probation in connection with the theft of firearms from a Maquoketa store. 22 year old Manu Mac Duir was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged. The case relates to the theft of five firearms from Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto in Maquoketa on July 3rd. A report says that Mac Duir admitted to driving the vehicle that dropped off Kasey Jones of Bernard near the store. Authorities say that Jones broke into the store and stole five handguns. Jones, who was 17 at the time of the theft, initially was charged as an adult for his role in the incident, but the case later was waived to juvenile court. 29 year old Nicolas Williams of Lost Nation also pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft in relation to the incident. Williams took possession of the firearms after the theft.
KCRG.com
Driver uninjured after vehicle catches fire in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On December 28th, 2022, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on Highway 61 near Rogers Road. Investigators say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving northbound on Highway 61 when smoke started coming from the engine bay of the vehicle. The driver reported that several warnings come on their dashboard before they noticed the smoke. The driver pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of the road.
