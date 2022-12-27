ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Jail call between doctor accused of rape and ex-wife released

NAPLES, Fla. — NBC2 obtained the call between Dr. Eric Salata and his ex-wife Jill after he was arrested and brought into custody at the Naples Jail Center. “I need to deal with this and get everything put together,” Jill Salata stated in the call. “The backlash has been horrible. So, I have to save this place and save myself.”
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Immokalee man drops incriminating cell phone, gun during assault

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cell phone and a selfie were all that was needed for deputies to link an Immokalee man to the assault of two individuals heading home. The duo made their way home after grabbing some food from a store. However, instead of traversing the roads, the two decided to take a usual path across an open field, saving time in connecting them to the residence on 12th Street.
IMMOKALEE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County deputies warning people of jury duty scam call

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple complaints from the public saying they’ve been the targets of a jury duty scam call. During the phone call, a person claims to be an employee with LCSO, stating the person they’re calling has missed jury duty, and needs to pay a fine, according to LCSO.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cigar laced with amphetamine leads to double drug bust in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cigar that was laced with amphetamine led to a double drug bust for two people Tuesday in Immokalee. While deputies were patrolling the area of Immokalee Road and Airpark Boulevard, they spotted a white Chevrolet Cruze drive by. One of the deputies immediately recognized the driver, 36-year-old James Robert Pender, and knew that Pender had an active felony warrant out of Hendry County, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
IMMOKALEE, FL
CBS Miami

It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida

MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

Lee County’s road deaths make 2022 second-highest for fatalities

A crash Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers showed a truck driven by Thomas Gorman, 40, seen at far right, swerve toward the side of the span during the crash and catapult over. Fort Myers Fire Department and other emergency personnel rescued Gorman, but Fort Myers police reported that he died on Monday, Dec. 19.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men caught street racing in East Naples

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash

A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks

Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
LEE COUNTY, FL

