Jail call between doctor accused of rape and ex-wife released
NAPLES, Fla. — NBC2 obtained the call between Dr. Eric Salata and his ex-wife Jill after he was arrested and brought into custody at the Naples Jail Center. “I need to deal with this and get everything put together,” Jill Salata stated in the call. “The backlash has been horrible. So, I have to save this place and save myself.”
Immokalee man drops incriminating cell phone, gun during assault
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cell phone and a selfie were all that was needed for deputies to link an Immokalee man to the assault of two individuals heading home. The duo made their way home after grabbing some food from a store. However, instead of traversing the roads, the two decided to take a usual path across an open field, saving time in connecting them to the residence on 12th Street.
Lee County deputies warning people of jury duty scam call
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported receiving multiple complaints from the public saying they’ve been the targets of a jury duty scam call. During the phone call, a person claims to be an employee with LCSO, stating the person they’re calling has missed jury duty, and needs to pay a fine, according to LCSO.
Englewood man arrested for machete attack on neighbors during Christmas Day dispute
ROTONDA WEST, Fla. — Charlotte County deputies said Julio Maradiaga was arguing with his neighbors outside of his apartment complex on Monday night when things got heated. At one point, they said he went inside and came back with a machete. He struck not one… but two people.
LSCO: All clear given after threat at the justice center in downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police assisted the Lee County Sheriff's Office with an investigation into a threat at the justice center in downtown.
Cigar laced with amphetamine leads to double drug bust in Immokalee
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cigar that was laced with amphetamine led to a double drug bust for two people Tuesday in Immokalee. While deputies were patrolling the area of Immokalee Road and Airpark Boulevard, they spotted a white Chevrolet Cruze drive by. One of the deputies immediately recognized the driver, 36-year-old James Robert Pender, and knew that Pender had an active felony warrant out of Hendry County, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
It's been 3 months since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida
MIAMI - It's been three months and the destruction from Hurricane Ian is still present in Southwest Florida.Families are still displaced and the cleanup in Fort Myers Beach is far from over. Marina owner Captain Bob Leisure said getting things back to normal feels like an impossible feat. "The hardest thing now is getting people to work. There's no help and I got to be honest, the insurance companies have been very lackadaisical, they are not bringing any insurance money in, they fight you," he said. He added that the cleanup effort has slowed down significantly and it will take years for the city to fully recover.
Lee County’s road deaths make 2022 second-highest for fatalities
A crash Saturday, Dec. 17 on the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers showed a truck driven by Thomas Gorman, 40, seen at far right, swerve toward the side of the span during the crash and catapult over. Fort Myers Fire Department and other emergency personnel rescued Gorman, but Fort Myers police reported that he died on Monday, Dec. 19.
Authorities investigating deceased man discovered in Punta Gorda
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office revealed they are investigating a deceased male that was found this morning. The man was discovered in the area of Golf Course Blvd., in Punta Gorda. CCSO reports the death does not seem to be suspicious and there is...
Two men caught street racing in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
FMPD: Police arrest man after fleeing attempted traffic stop on Edison Bridge
Investigators say a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed on Thursday and fled police after they attempted a traffic stop.
New Florida law helping law enforcement crackdown on street racing
Maybe you’re at home and hear an engine roar in the distance, or perhaps you’re driving in your car when bright lights go speeding by; street racing is a problem across Florida and can have deadly consequences. The sights and sounds of street racing are easy to recognize....
Cape Coral woman wants barge left by Ian removed from her backyard
A Cape Coral woman has an unwanted intruder in her backyard, but it isn’t a person. It is a barge. The massive structure washed up into her yard during Hurricane Ian and has been sitting there for more than 90 days. It is the time of year when people...
Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash
A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
Lee County man left paralyzed after ATV crash warns others of the risks
Josh Prado, an Army Veteran and former LCSO Detective said he is still learning how to adapt, even 12 months later. “Just enjoying the day, Christmas day, a year ago, and then all the sudden things just changed,” Prado said. “I had my daughter with me, we got in, I went down the field and made a quick u-turn.” He said remembering the moments before his freak accident on a four-wheeler vehicle.
Fort Myers man found with bags of marijuana while driving vehicle stolen from RSW
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man finds himself sitting in the F-Block of the Lee County Jail after being found with an excessive amount of marijuana in a vehicle that was reported stolen from the airport. It was around 6:30 p.m. on December 18th when a Fort...
Noncredible threat causes evacuations at the Justice Center in downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a threat Wednesday afternoon. “We’re currently investigating a threat at the justice center in downtown. No danger to public, but all necessary precautions are being taken.”. LCSO deemed the credit noncredible and re-opened all roads. This...
Fort Myers police investigating shooting on Fowler Street
Investigators are searching for information about a shooting that occurred in Fort Myers. Officers say it happened around 3:00 a.m. on Monday in the parking lot of 3800 Fowler Street.
One year since tiger mauling at Naples Zoo
The incident prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to change policies around reporting animal attacks.
90 percent of Lee Co. traffic lights damaged after Ian
Hurricane Ian damaged about 90 percent of Lee County traffic signals. Now the county is asking for patience during the repair phases.
