Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ Relationship Timeline

Showing off their love. Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards ' romance has been a topic of conversation — and that is exactly how they like it.

The couple took their relationship public in November 2022 after they were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles. Following the PDA-filled outing, fans quickly took to social media to warn the singer about Edwards' dating history.

Ahead of his connection with Cher, Edwards was in a high-profile relationship with Amber Rose . The exes, who welcomed son Slash in October 2019, called it quits after the music executive admitted to cheating on the model.

“I woke up to this s–t, man … I thought, ‘S–t, I got caught,’” Edwards told Big Von in August 2021, referring to Rose’s public accusations. “I got caught before, you know what I’m saying? And she’s just had enough, obviously.”

At the time, the California native admitted he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend , saying, “I love her, though. That’s, like, my best friend, the mother of my son. I love my stepson [Sebastian], and s–t, too.”

Rose, for her part, previously gushed about her bond with Edwards before they pulled the plug on their relationship. “I’m not ever gonna let a man tell me what I can do or control my life and if you can love me for me, then we can be together,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020]. “I laid all that s--t out at the beginning, so Alex knew what he was getting himself into with me and he supports me 100 percent and loves me.”

Cher, however, was not fazed by the discussions swirling around her personal life. “BABE ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE,” the "Believe" performer wrote via Twitter in November 2022 in response to fan concern. “IM [sic] IN ♥️NOT BLINDED BY IT. KNOW WHAT I KNOW….SMOKE DOESNT [sic] ALWAYS MEAN🔥.”

She added: “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…. Doesn’ [sic] Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

A source told Us that the “If I Could Turn Back Time” songstress was not letting the online noise affect her.

“Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less,” the insider told Us that same month. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

The source continued: “She’s always been drawn to younger guys, and this is by no means the first fun, no strings attached fling she’s had in recent years. The difference here is that this one feels special, which is why she felt confident to go public as a couple.”

Cher was previously linked to A-list stars including Tom Cruise , Val Kilmer , Richie Sambora and more. The TV personality was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and they shared son Chaz Bono . (Sonny passed away in 1998.)

Cher also exchanged vows with Gregg Allman in 1975 but they divorced three years later. The former couple shared son Elijah before Allman's death in 2017.

Scroll down to relieve Cher and Edwards' romance: