WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Him In 2002 For DX Reunion, But He Was In Jail
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh… You Didn’t Know?,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Road Dogg talked about the rumors that WWE wanted him back in 2002 for a DX reunion, and WWE going ahead with the reunion with just Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/30/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Rampage, which you can see below:. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Trent Beretta. TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Kiera Hogan. Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta. Jon Moxley in-ring interview. Jamie Hayter promo. Sting &...
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
2022 Impact Wrestling Year-End Winners Announced
During Thursday night’s “Best of 2022” IMPACT! on AXS TV broadcast, Impact Wrestling announced its 2022 award winners. You can check out a full list of the winners below:. Match of The Year:. Josh Alexander def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey On 12/8/22 Impact Wrestling. Wrestler of...
Report – The Young Bucks Were Originally Booked For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega will challenge Will Ospreay for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship this coming Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The match will mark The Cleaner’s return to the Japanese promotion for the first time in four years, since losing the IWGP Heavyweight Title to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 13.
Jim Ross Not On AEW Rampage This Week
AEW broadcaster Jim Ross will not be featured on tonight’s taped episode of Rampage. According to a report from Dave Meltzer, “Tony Khan gave Ross the week off so he could attend the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.”. The game saw Florida State defeat Ross’ beloved University of Oklahoma...
Rocky Romero Comments On Karl Anderson Working In NJPW & WWE
During the latest edition of “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, NJPW talent Rocky Romero opened up on Karl Anderson working for New Japan Pro Wrestling while being under contract with WWE, the issues with the double bookings, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Dax Harwood Claims Jungle Boy Was Unhappy With FTR Joining AEW
FTR’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling was a huge deal, but not everyone was thrilled to see the former Revival show up. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler arrived in AEW in May of 2020, just one month after their departure from WWE. Speaking on the FTR podcast, Harwood said...
Chris Jericho Reportedly One Of Top Stars Who Told Locker Room They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return To AEW
According to a report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several of the top guys in AEW, including Chris Jericho, told the rest of the locker room that they’d make sure Punk wasn’t brought back to the company. Punk hasn’t been present with AEW since All Out...
AEW All-Atlantic Title Match Confirmed For AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Orange Cassidy is set to defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts V, which takes place on January 6th immediately following Rampage. Cassidy will defend his championship against Kip Sabian at the show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
Kris Statlander Reacts To The Tension Between The Best Friends, Young Bucks Note
The Best Friends will be facing off against each other on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, as Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta. Kris Statlander took to Twitter to react to the tension happening in the group lately, writing:. “My knees fell apart...
Matt Hardy Compares The Acclaimed To D-Generation X
The Acclaimed enjoyed a strong booking in 2022 and closed out the year as the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. With Billy Gunn in their corner, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have rapidly risen through the tag team division, going as far as eclipsing FTR in AEW. On the...
Warner Bros. Discovery Officials To Attend AEW Dynamite On January 11
The second episode of AEW Dynamite in 2023 will emanate from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on January 11. The WON reports that several Warner Bros. Discovery officials are expected to attend the show. Some “key” executives from the broadcast company reside in Los Angeles, and it is safe to assume that most of them will be in attendance for the taping.
Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, & Liv Morgan React To Their 2022
With 2022 coming to an end in a matter of hours, WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Liv Morgan took to social media to reflect on their incredible year with the company. First up, Roxanne Perez wrote,. “2022 felt unreal. Here’s to more magic in 2023.”. Jade added,
Miranda Gordy Looks Ahead To 2023, More
Second-generation independent wrestler Miranda Gordy was a recent guest on the Family Business podcast where she discussed a variety of topics related to her career. Gordy, the daughter of the late Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy, detailed her goals for 2023. You can check out some highlights from the...
Kevin Owens Comments On Trying To Use Logic In His WWE Storylines
Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews for WrestleRant Radio, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on a variety of topics, including trying to use logic for his character and storylines in WWE and the changes that come with WWE’s new creative regime. You can check out some highlights...
John Cena Addresses WWE Universe After SmackDown (Video)
John Cena made his in-ring return to WWE this week on the final SmackDown of 2022 as he joined forces with Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in the highly-anticipated main event showdown. Cena then cut a promo after SmackDown went off the air....
AEW News & Notes On Rampage, Hey! (EW), Swerve Strickland, BCC, More
All Elite Wrestling tweeted out the following preview video for tomorrow’s episode of Hey! (EW). This episode will be a New Year’s Day-EW special:. You can check out the lineup for this week’s episode of UWN Championship Wrestling TV below:. * Willie Mack vs. Talon. * Johnnie...
