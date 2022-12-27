ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
desotocountynews.com

First medical cannabis dispensary in area to open in Hernando

The first medical cannabis dispensary in DeSoto County, and likely in North Mississippi, is about to open. Herbal Alchemy LLC is located at 3016 Highway 51 South in Hernando and owner Elizabeth Barnett said if everything is in order, it plans to begin dispensing medical cannabis on Jan. 9. “We...
HERNANDO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Homestead Exemption filing period starts Tuesday

Homestead Exemption Applications will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the DeSoto County Tax Assessor’s Office, located at 365 Losher Street, Suite 100, in Hernando.. The deadline to file is 5 p.m., March 31, 2023. If you already have a Homestead Exemption, there is...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Foster announces run for supervisor

Former state legislator and gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster Tuesday announced his plans to return to politics, this time in a run for District 5 Supervisor in DeSoto County. Foster, owner of the agri-tourism attraction Cedar Hill Farm near Hernando, released his statement first to DeSoto County News he was about...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County snow scenes on Twitter

DeSoto County and the Mid-South saw an additional spot of snowfall Monday, as a system blew through the area. Most areas saw just short of an inch of snow, but it was enough to make for slick roads, causing some accidents, and some enjoyable winter scenes the day after Christmas Day.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Winona man killed on Christmas in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A man from Winona died in a Christmas shooting in Carroll County. Sheriff Clint Walker says deputies found Sammie Louis Bryant with a gunshot wound to the head before 5 p.m. on County Road 65 west of Winona. Bryant died at the University of Mississippi...
WINONA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Police in Hernando report missing man now found

UPDATE: Police late Monday morning reported that Daniels has been found. This individual has been located and arrangements are being made to reunite with family. ORIGINAL REPORT: The Hernando Police Department Monday reported that it was working on an active Missing Persons report for an elderly man missing since Christmas Day.
HERNANDO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi

Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
HORN LAKE, MS
actionnews5.com

2 car crashes cause traffic delays in DeSoto Co.

DESOTO CO, Miss. (WMC) - Two car crashes in DeSoto County are bringing a delay to travelers. There is a car crash in Southaven at Interstate 55 past Pleasant Hill Road / Nesbit Road exit 284, and another in Hernando near Interstate 269. Southaven Police Department is investigating a crash...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile

A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy