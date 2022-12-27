Read full article on original website
deltanews.tv
GLH Turns to "Go-Fund-Me"-type fundraising as leaders solicit proposals
GREENWOOD - The Leflore County Board of Supervisors this week voted unanimously to put out another request to see if anyone wants to take over the financially-ailing Greenwood Leflore Hospital. The board plans to put out a "Request for Proposals" or RFP, and with the help of our news partners...
Chemistry doctoral graduate from Grenada named finalist for prestigious award
A University of Mississippi doctoral student’s research that may help harness solar power earned her a spot as a finalist for awards presented by the American Chemical Society and the Journal of Physical Chemistry. Leigh Anna Hunt, of Grenada, was honored at the recent ACS Physical Chemistry Experimental and...
localmemphis.com
First woman-owned dispensary in Mississippi opens in Hernando
Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando opened Thursday, Dec. 29. ABC24 talked to the owners about what it means to them and the community.
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
Former aldermen’s prison locations revealed
We now know where two of the three former St. Louis aldermen will be serving their prison sentences.
desotocountynews.com
First medical cannabis dispensary in area to open in Hernando
The first medical cannabis dispensary in DeSoto County, and likely in North Mississippi, is about to open. Herbal Alchemy LLC is located at 3016 Highway 51 South in Hernando and owner Elizabeth Barnett said if everything is in order, it plans to begin dispensing medical cannabis on Jan. 9. “We...
desotocountynews.com
Homestead Exemption filing period starts Tuesday
Homestead Exemption Applications will be accepted starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the DeSoto County Tax Assessor’s Office, located at 365 Losher Street, Suite 100, in Hernando.. The deadline to file is 5 p.m., March 31, 2023. If you already have a Homestead Exemption, there is...
desotocountynews.com
Foster announces run for supervisor
Former state legislator and gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster Tuesday announced his plans to return to politics, this time in a run for District 5 Supervisor in DeSoto County. Foster, owner of the agri-tourism attraction Cedar Hill Farm near Hernando, released his statement first to DeSoto County News he was about...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend
Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County snow scenes on Twitter
DeSoto County and the Mid-South saw an additional spot of snowfall Monday, as a system blew through the area. Most areas saw just short of an inch of snow, but it was enough to make for slick roads, causing some accidents, and some enjoyable winter scenes the day after Christmas Day.
wtva.com
Winona man killed on Christmas in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Miss. (WTVA) — A man from Winona died in a Christmas shooting in Carroll County. Sheriff Clint Walker says deputies found Sammie Louis Bryant with a gunshot wound to the head before 5 p.m. on County Road 65 west of Winona. Bryant died at the University of Mississippi...
desotocountynews.com
Police in Hernando report missing man now found
UPDATE: Police late Monday morning reported that Daniels has been found. This individual has been located and arrangements are being made to reunite with family. ORIGINAL REPORT: The Hernando Police Department Monday reported that it was working on an active Missing Persons report for an elderly man missing since Christmas Day.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Mississippi Valley State turning to former star player after losing coach to Deion Sanders's Colorado staff
After seeing its most recent coach, Vincent Dancy, resign following the season to join the coaching staff of Deion Sanders at Colorado, Mississippi Valley State is tapping into its past to find its leader of the future. Sources tell FootballScoop that MVSU is poised to name Kendrick Wade as its...
desotocountynews.com
Guy Fieri rates Horn Lake restaurant best in Mississippi
Guy Fieri of the television show “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” thinks pretty highly of one DeSoto County restaurant. The Food Network show host, who travels across the country to find the best places to eat around, recently posted his best “Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives” in every state.
Mississippi woman charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud, embezzlement
A Mississippi woman was arrested and charged with multiple counts of credit card fraud and one count of embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department arrested Tosha Mister, 51, of Batesville, after receiving separate reports of credit card fraud at businesses in the 2200 and 2500 blocks of West Jackson Avenue. The reports were taken on Dec. 13 and Dec. 18.
actionnews5.com
2 car crashes cause traffic delays in DeSoto Co.
DESOTO CO, Miss. (WMC) - Two car crashes in DeSoto County are bringing a delay to travelers. There is a car crash in Southaven at Interstate 55 past Pleasant Hill Road / Nesbit Road exit 284, and another in Hernando near Interstate 269. Southaven Police Department is investigating a crash...
Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile
A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
