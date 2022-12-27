Read full article on original website
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Charlie Cox Wants To Reteam With Tatiana Maslany For Upcoming Disney+ Legacy Series
It’s not even in production yet, but “Daredevil: Born Again” might be Marvel Studios‘ most anticipated upcoming Disney+ series. But the show arrives at the tail end of Phase 5 in Spring 2024, with shooting set to start this February. That’s a year-plus to wait for fans of the original Netflix show than ran from 2015-2018. Is that too long for fans of Charlie Cox‘s take on the lawyer by day/crimefighter by night Matt Murdoch?
George R.R. Martin Reveals The HBO Max-Discovery+ Merger Shelved A Couple Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Shows In Development
Maybe bringing balance to the Seven Kingdoms means HBO Max shelving some of its myriad “Games Of Thrones” spinoffs in development. At least, that’s apparently what producers at HBO think. EW reports that, in his latest blog post, “Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin admitted that a couple of Westeros-related projects “have been shelved” amid the shakeups after the HBO Max-Discovery+ merger. However, Martin doesn’t think those shelvings are permanent.
Disney+ Has A Stan Lee Documentary Coming In 2023
Yesterday would have been Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee‘s 100th birthday. And to celebrate the centennial, Disney+ announced that they have an original documentary on Lee in the works, set for release sometime in 2023. Variety reports that Disney+ revealed the upcoming doc on Twitter yesterday. “100 years of...
James Cameron Is OK If He Doesn’t Make More Non-‘Avatar’ Films: “I Can Tell Most Of The Stories I Want” On Pandora
After two weeks in theaters, James Cameron‘s “Avatar: The Way Of Water” passed $1.1 billion at the global box office. A strong start, but will it reach Cameron’s desired gross of matching or surpassing the 2009 film’s 2.923 billion gross? Only time will tell. But the future of the “Avatar” franchise hinges on the financial success of “The Way of Water.” If the new sequel fails, Cameron stated that the other “Avatar” sequels he has in development after “Avatar 3” might not move forward.
‘The Last Of Us’ Creator Says Studio Wanted The Adaptation To Be “Sexier” When Sam Raimi Was Attached To Direct
With 2023 right around the corner, we’re lucky to have one of the biggest series of the new year, “The Last of Us,” be one of the first things we see. HBO is debuting the first episode of the highly-anticipated post-apocalyptic series (based on the massively popular video game franchise) on January 15. However, the version you’ll be seeing in just a couple of weeks is very different than what could have been, if “The Last of Us” was made into a film years ago, as was intended.
Ron Howard On Potential ‘Solo’ Sequel: Not A “Lucasfilm Priority” But “Never Say Never”
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away (or, in 2018, before the likes of “The Mandalorian” and “Andor“), Ron Howard‘s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” was a big deal to “Star Wars” fans. The film did alright commercially, taking in $393 million at the box office off a $300 million budget, but critics didn’t care for it. And “Star Wars” fans were a bit tepid about it, too, despite Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover‘s memorable turns as younger versions of Han Solo and Lando Calrissian.
James Corden Reveals He Auditioned For Samwise Gamgee Role In Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Films & It Was “Not Good”
Most people know James Corden as the bombastic host of CBS‘ “The Late Late Show.” Or audiences may know him from his pitiful acting in the likes of “Ocean’s 8,” “Cinderella,” or 2019’s execrable laugh riot “Cats.” But in some deranged alternate universe, James Corden might have landed the role of Samwise Gamgee over Sean Astin in Peter Jackson‘s “The Lord Of The Rings” film trilogy. So let’s all remain thankful that potential world doesn’t exist.
Paul Schrader Questions The Amount Of Research That Went Into ‘Babylon’: “I Was Scratching My Head”
Regardless of what critics are saying about “Babylon,” there’s no denying that Damien Chazelle is a smart filmmaker, who typically goes out of his way to bring a level of authenticity and respect to his subject matter. Whether that’s the trials and tribulations of a young drummer in music school in “Whiplash” or NASA missions in “First Man,” you always get the feeling that Chazelle strives for accuracy in his very intricate filmmaking style. However, according to fellow filmmaker Paul Schrader, Damien Chazelle dropped the ball in terms of historical accuracy with his latest film, “Babylon.”
James Cameron Doesn’t Think He’d Make ‘Terminator’ Today Due To The Excessive Gun Violence
When you think of a classic James Cameron action film, such as “Terminator,” “T2: Judgment Day,” “True Lies,” and definitely “Aliens,” you think about huge, violent action set pieces with lots and lots of guns. Today, Cameron is a different type of filmmaker, especially when it comes to gun violence, and he’s not sure if he could ever go back to the type of action he did previously.
New ‘White Noise’ Clip: Check Out The Final Credits Sequence To Noah Baumbach’s Latest, Featuring New Music By LCD Soundsystem
As 2022 comes to a close, Noah Baumbach‘s latest film, “White Noise,” adapted from Don Delillo‘s 1985 novel of the same name, finally premieres on Netflix. That’s after the movie’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and limited theatrical run earlier this month. So is “White Noise” worth the wait for Netflix subscribers? That’s a difficult question to answer. The film is undoubtedly Baumbach’s most ambitious to date, but Delillo’s novel is a dense, cryptic book, and not the easiest to adapt for a general audience.
‘Babylon’: Damien Chazelle Shot A 2-Hour Version Of His New Film On His iPhone
It’s official: Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon” is a box office bomb, and one of the biggest bombs of 2022, to be precise. The film made only $5.3 million over the four-day holiday weekend off a budget of $80 million. So, safe to say this one won’t turn a profit for Paramount. Of course, there are myriad reasons audiences didn’t show up for “Babylon” beyond it being Christmas, like the polar vortex last weekend or the film’s bloated three-hour runtime. Or maybe there’s little fanfare for a debaucherous epic ode to silent Hollywood?
