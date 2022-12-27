With 2023 right around the corner, we’re lucky to have one of the biggest series of the new year, “The Last of Us,” be one of the first things we see. HBO is debuting the first episode of the highly-anticipated post-apocalyptic series (based on the massively popular video game franchise) on January 15. However, the version you’ll be seeing in just a couple of weeks is very different than what could have been, if “The Last of Us” was made into a film years ago, as was intended.

2 DAYS AGO