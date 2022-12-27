Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
‘The Last Of Us’ Creator Says Studio Wanted The Adaptation To Be “Sexier” When Sam Raimi Was Attached To Direct
With 2023 right around the corner, we’re lucky to have one of the biggest series of the new year, “The Last of Us,” be one of the first things we see. HBO is debuting the first episode of the highly-anticipated post-apocalyptic series (based on the massively popular video game franchise) on January 15. However, the version you’ll be seeing in just a couple of weeks is very different than what could have been, if “The Last of Us” was made into a film years ago, as was intended.
Nicolas Winding Refn Calls Hollywood “A System Falling Apart Desperately” That Needs To Reinvent Itself
Are movies back to their pre-pandemic popularity? Box office juggernauts like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way Of Water” may indicate that’s the case, but 2022 was still a challenging year for the film industry. Overall, the grosses for films remain lower than they did before COVID-19. And there have been a few huge flops this year, with Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon” being the latest.
‘The Circle’: Is Shubham Playing as Himself or as a Catfish in Season 5?
Shubham Goel returned to play 'The Circle' in season 5, and we know if he is disguising himself as a catfish or revealing his true identity to the other contestants.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Charlie Cox Wants To Reteam With Tatiana Maslany For Upcoming Disney+ Legacy Series
It’s not even in production yet, but “Daredevil: Born Again” might be Marvel Studios‘ most anticipated upcoming Disney+ series. But the show arrives at the tail end of Phase 5 in Spring 2024, with shooting set to start this February. That’s a year-plus to wait for fans of the original Netflix show than ran from 2015-2018. Is that too long for fans of Charlie Cox‘s take on the lawyer by day/crimefighter by night Matt Murdoch?
‘Big Little Lies’ Stars Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern Are Like Family
Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern have such a close relationship that they consider each other to be family.
‘RRR’: Director S.S. Rajamouli Is Currently Developing A “Fantastic Idea” For A Sequel To His Action Epic
One of global cinema’s big surprises in 2022 was S.S. Rajamouli‘s Indian action epic “RRR.“ It’s the most expensive Indian film to date, with a budget of $72 million, and won over critics and audiences worldwide on its way to grossing $175 million worldwide. And thanks to Netflix‘s distribution, it reached even more viewers on streaming.
George R.R. Martin Reveals The HBO Max-Discovery+ Merger Shelved A Couple Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoff Shows In Development
Maybe bringing balance to the Seven Kingdoms means HBO Max shelving some of its myriad “Games Of Thrones” spinoffs in development. At least, that’s apparently what producers at HBO think. EW reports that, in his latest blog post, “Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin admitted that a couple of Westeros-related projects “have been shelved” amid the shakeups after the HBO Max-Discovery+ merger. However, Martin doesn’t think those shelvings are permanent.
The Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2022 & What’s Next
Hollywood is on edge. There have been corporate layoffs, with fears of more to come after January 1. Peak TV appears to be over (more on that later), and there are rumblings of the first strike-affected work stoppage in 16 years. But if we review the biggest entertainment stories of 2022, there are signs of hope and happier returns, especially in the movie business.
‘Fight Club’: Courtney Love Says Brad Pitt Fired Her When She Rejected His Kurt Cobain Film Idea
You’ve probably heard many of the legends around David Fincher’s “Fight Club,” which include casting. It’s been reported in the past that Fincher considered Winona Ryder Janeane Garofalo, and the studio really wanted Reese Witherspoon. ’90s rocker Courtney Love, from the grunge band Hole, was also apparently considered too. However, in a new interview on the Marc Maron podcast, Love, who rarely grants interviews these days, claimed she was actually cast in the Marla Singer lead role— that eventually went to Helen Bonham Carter— but was fired because she pissed off Brad Pitt.
James Cameron Doesn’t Think He’d Make ‘Terminator’ Today Due To The Excessive Gun Violence
When you think of a classic James Cameron action film, such as “Terminator,” “T2: Judgment Day,” “True Lies,” and definitely “Aliens,” you think about huge, violent action set pieces with lots and lots of guns. Today, Cameron is a different type of filmmaker, especially when it comes to gun violence, and he’s not sure if he could ever go back to the type of action he did previously.
Paul Schrader Questions The Amount Of Research That Went Into ‘Babylon’: “I Was Scratching My Head”
Regardless of what critics are saying about “Babylon,” there’s no denying that Damien Chazelle is a smart filmmaker, who typically goes out of his way to bring a level of authenticity and respect to his subject matter. Whether that’s the trials and tribulations of a young drummer in music school in “Whiplash” or NASA missions in “First Man,” you always get the feeling that Chazelle strives for accuracy in his very intricate filmmaking style. However, according to fellow filmmaker Paul Schrader, Damien Chazelle dropped the ball in terms of historical accuracy with his latest film, “Babylon.”
