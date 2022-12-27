Read full article on original website
Town of Manteo NYE event postponed to January 1
Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM due to forecasted inclement weather. No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy. The bands and amusements...
New Dare county recreation, community map now live
The Dare County Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Department has announced that its Community Map that is located on the Dare County website, www.DareNC.gov, has now been divided into two new maps: a revamped Community Map as well as a newly created Recreation Map. Recreation Map. The brand-new Recreation Map—which can...
Christmas tree collection to begin January 11 in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills will be collecting natural Christmas trees beginning on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights, and other non-organic items from your tree. Place your tree in the right-of-way adjacent to your property and ensure that it is away from all other objects, no later than January 10th.
Town of Kill Devil Hills to conduct limited storm debris collection
The Town of Kill Devil Hills Public Services Department will be conducting a limited storm debris collection from sound side properties impacted by flooding during winter storm Elliot beginning Monday January 9, 2023. The limited collection will be provided for properties along Bay Drive, the 700 block of Canal Drive,...
5 things to know about winter weather forecasts
As temperatures continue to drop exponentially, the Town of Kill Devil Hills is offering residents and visitors a variety of tips to stay in the know during the process of keeping warm:. Snow or ice totals can vary greatly over short distances. A heavy snow band may form, dropping more...
Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession
On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
Man charged with multiple drug counts after arrest in Nags Head
On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:58pm, Deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head, NC. While conducting the stop a Nags Head K-9 unit arrived to assist. The K-9 was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance. The vehicle and occupant were searched and amounts of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy and Drug Paraphernalia were located and seized. During the search the occupant tried to destroy evidence prior to being arrested.
