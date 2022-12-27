ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unexpected Death Of Hackettstown Native, 26, Prompts Wave Of Community Support

The unexpected death of a 26-year-old Hackettstown native has prompted a wave of community support. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

The unexpected death of a 26-year-old Hackettstown native has prompted a wave of community support.

Ian Christopher Rossi died on Tuesday, Dec. 13, his obituary says.

Born in Morristown, Ian had been apprenticing with a tree service at the time of his death.

Ian was known for his skateboarding skills and earned a scholarship to Woodward Professional Skate Boarding School. He loved to work with children and teach them how to ride.

Ian was passionate about all things outdoors, especially fishing, snowboarding, and swimming.

His one-of-a-kind sense of humor and love for family made watching Bob’s Burgers and Rick and Morty with his mother, Lynn M. (Torres) Rossi, a priority as well, his memorial says.

In addition to his mother, Ian is survived by his father, Todd Harvey, his sister, Crystal Rossi, his maternal grandfather, Kevin Malcolm, his paternal grandmother, Margie Harvey, an aunt, Noel Torres and husband Adam Portner, his niece and nephew, Rachael Grace Figueroa, Joel Figueroa, cousins, Megan, Jessie, Kim, Lisa, Heather and Robert, two great nieces and two great nephews, and many close friends.

Meanwhile, $2,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Ian’s celebration of life.

“He brought so much joy and happiness to the world,” reads the campaign. “No matter how he was feeling he would put anyone above himself and spread kindness to any stranger. He is the kind of guy to rip the shirt off his back for anyone and I would want to do the same for him.”

Ian’s memorial will be held at Trinity Methodist Church on Main Street in Hackettstown on Saturday, Jan. 7.

“As Ian's family and friends come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss they are faced with the difficult task of arranging his service,” reads the fundraiser.

“Any contribution no matter how small is greatly appreciated and we hope to give everyone involved in the services the financial relief they need to have the space to grieve. Thank you all and Rest Easy Ian Rossi.”

