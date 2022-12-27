Making BART accessible: Hale Zukas pioneered national disability rights from his zooming wheelchair in Berkeley

Read full article on original website
rwcpulse.com
Nearly 1 out of 4 people in San Mateo County have tested positive for COVID-19
Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, just under a quarter of San Mateo County residents have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest data from county and state health departments. As of Friday, San Mateo County has had 179,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 871 deaths...
Here’s how many San Francisco Bay Area tech workers were laid off in 2022
About 30% of the layoffs globally took place in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Paradise Post
Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry
As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco bicyclist fumes over ambulance parked in bike lane
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco bicyclist threw a tantrum after her ride was seemingly interrupted by an ambulance parked in a bike lane, according to a social media post. The cyclist, who goes by @drivingmzstacey on Twitter, posted a video to the platform Thursday that showed a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance parked in a marked bike lane, inconveniencing her she claimed.
sfstandard.com
This Year Was Big for Housing in San Francisco. Next Year Will Be Even Bigger
This year was a big one for housing in San Francisco—and the entire Bay Area—as city and state leaders tackled that perennially consequential issue. As a state deadline looms, the city made considerable headway in demonstrating a path toward constructing 82,000 new homes over the next decade. But penalties for lackluster progress on policy reform and a coming economic slowdown threaten to destroy it all, setting the stage for a 2023 that will separate the wheat from the chaff.
sfstandard.com
‘Anti-Drug Activist’ Skips Through Tenderloin Homeless Encampment, Trolling SF in Mr. Rogers Parody
Ricci Wynne, a self-described Twitter activist who uses his cell phone to record unhoused people using drugs on the streets of San Francisco, released a short video this week in which he skips down a tent- and graffiti-lined alley to the theme of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Wearing a cardigan sweater like the longtime children’s entertainer, Wynne (or @RawRicci415) grins while walking an Australian shepherd, sending a message of disapproval.
KTVU FOX 2
Stanford genetics professor pays $29M after misleading investors
PALO ALTO, Calif. - A Stanford University genetics professor has paid nearly $30 million in restitution after a judge determined that he misled investors in a now-dissolved biotechnology company he founded. In a judgment issued in June in Santa Clara County Superior Court, Stanley Cohen was ordered to pay $29.2...
sanjoseinside.com
Stanford University Prof Pays $29.2M for Misleading Biotech Investors
A Stanford University genetics professor has paid nearly $30 million in restitution after a judge determined that he misled investors in a now-dissolved biotechnology company he founded. In a judgment issued in June in Santa Clara County Superior Court, Dr. Stanley Cohen was ordered to pay $29.2 million to the...
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Francisco With Stunning Views
From sweeping views to delicious food, these are the best waterfront restaurants in San Francisco. San Francisco looks out over the water on three sides, and these waterfront restaurants make the most of this geographical bounty. Most of the best waterfront dining is on the sunnier east side of the...
indybay.org
Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments
Judge Donna Ryu condemns City of San Francisco’s attacks on the homeless encampments. Reportedly, on December 23, 2022, in her court order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu granted an emergency order in a lawsuit against the City of San Francisco for criminalizing homelessness, prohibiting the City from enforcing an array of brutal policing practices violating the civil rights of unhoused persons in San Francisco.
Marin County transit bus overturns
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County transit bus overturned Thursday amid rainy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Central Marin Fire Department. The department was joined by the San Rafael and Kentfield fire departments in responding. KRON ON is streaming live news now “Engine 16 arrived on scene and assessed for […]
The Almanac Online
New State of Mind pizzeria now open in Redwood City
Peninsula native Lars Smith is co-owner of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria, which is adding a third outpost in Redwood City to its Los Altos and Palo Alto locations. (Photos by Magali Gauthier) With the Instagram announcement that “Christmas came early,” State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria...
KTVU FOX 2
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show
The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
SFist
Rev. Amos Brown Publishes Stemwinder Op-Ed Blasting ‘Nearly Unlivable’ Conditions In the Fillmore
Third Baptist Church pastor and SF NAACP president Amos Brown continues his campaign of calling attention to the state of the Fillmore District, in a new op-ed saying the neighborhood is experiencing “an explosion of homeless tent encampments, open drug use, and violence.”. The Reverend Amos Brown is coming...
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
Contra Costa Herald
New Year brings new Bay Area toll-payment assistance programs
Free crossings for eligible veterans begin Jan. 1, penalty-waiver program coming. Dec. 27, 2022 – The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) and the Golden Gate Bridge District today announced two new bridge toll assistance programs that will benefit customers from lower-income households as well as eligible military veterans, beginning in 2023.
oaklandside.org
Alameda County Registrar miscounted Oakland ballots for 2022 election
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters used an incorrect method to count ballots for Oakland and other cities using ranked-choice voting, resulting in inaccurate totals for the Nov. 8, 2022 election. The mistake was serious enough that it may have caused the registrar to certify the wrong winner in the...
Bridge toll assistance programs for eligible veterans, low-income residents to take effect
SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...
Bay Area tourist offered $24K in travel vouchers but says Delta rescinded offer
A Bay Area tourist was offered $24,000 worth of vouchers from Delta Airlines to give up his family's seats on an overbooked flight. But he says the airline took back the offer made after an alleged staffing mishap.
