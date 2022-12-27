ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

baby d
3d ago

our mayor and Governor both have received millions of dollars from the Biden administration for our homeless. it was posted on here but nobody paid attention. that was a long time ago when she came to town and she nobody has done anything with the money. they don't need to build a new office, they need to refurbish an old building and it should have been done by now. they also need to refurbish a building and make it section 8. no they are not going to be tax exempt because it's owned by our city but the taxes can be paid out of the revenue from the people who live there. they can pay their own electric bill and stuff. we also need a bigger mission built. every little county should have their own. as they I'll have their own homeless. Pierce county is not what it used to be it's not small it is huge and Sumner needs to have their own as well as Puyallup and Graham and so on and so on.

seattlemedium.com

Another Electrical Substation Vandalized

This crime is no stranfer to the news cycle. A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state. Homes in Kapowsin and Graham were temporarily without power according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
TACOMA, WA
Eden Reports

After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time Highs

According to city figures, the number of homicides in Seattle increased slightly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, Axios reports. During this time, Seattle reported 25 homicides, up from 22 in the first half of 2021. In addition, the city saw increases in the number of robberies, rapes, and aggravated assaults compared to the first six months of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

The rise and fall of Dan Price, the CEO from Idaho who set a $70K minimum yearly salary

Remembering their time at Gravity Payments, some employees of the Seattle-based credit card processor recall a pernicious cycle. Come in star-struck by celebrity founder and CEO Dan Price, a progressive social media star famous for setting base salaries at $70,000. Then notice the demands pile up. Attend a company event where colleagues share their personal traumas. Answer Price’s late-night calls. Overhear one of the CEO’s “explosive” outbursts.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Mount Vernon women accused of kidnapping foster son arrested at Sea-Tac Airport

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Police say the two women accused of kidnapping their 5-year-old foster son were arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday. In November, authorities began searching for a woman suspected of kidnapping her foster son. On Dec. 16, the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD) announced that the boy was found in Vietnam.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Another Bridge Down in West Seattle, at Least 34 Dead in Buffalo Blizzard, Doge Is Not Doing Well :(

Starbucks broke the law, says the National Labor Relations Board: The board filed a complaint saying the coffee corporation illegally refused to negotiate with unionized workers at 21 stores in the Pacific Northwest, reports the Seattle Times. Starbucks kinda dodged the accusations, saying in an email to the Times that by the end of the year they will have "appeared in-person for more than 75 single-store bargaining sessions." Yeah, and???
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Snohomish County bird watchers prepare for Christmas Bird Count

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Bird watchers in Snohomish County are preparing to ring in the new year with a new census aimed at counting our local wild bird population. The National Audubon Society administers the tradition that dates back to 1900 when an ornithologist proposed a new holiday tradition that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them. The Christmas Bird Count is now the longest running community science survey in North America.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Jan. 1, 2023

TACOMA, Wash. - The City of Tacoma is hoping to save lives by lowering speed limits in the new year. The speed limit changes take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 as part of Tacoma's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2035. The speed limit on residential streets...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

What's a 'housing benefit district' and why do people want them around light rail stations?

As new light rail stations are built in communities outside Seattle, advocates see a way to fund and build a lot more affordable housing. In her law career, Faith Pettis has helped put together financing for tens of thousands of affordable housing units across Washington state. But she says current funding sources are inadequate to meet the demand that’s coming to the region.
SEATTLE, WA
informedinfrastructure.com

First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone

Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
SEATTLE, WA
GreenMatters

Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage

This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
SEATTLE, WA

