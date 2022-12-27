Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man Arrested, Woman Still Wanted for the November Savage Beating of an Uber DriverSoul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Texans banded together to save over 1,500 bats from certain death this winterB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Related
HPD awaiting autopsy results for 16-year-old boy it says was found shot to death in Kingwood home
Police confirmed that a weapon was found near the boy, but they didn't specify what kind. Authorities are now awaiting an autopsy report.
Man turns himself in after fleeing scene of deadly shooting outside convenience store, HPD says
Authorities said the two men were in an altercation outside a northeast Houston convenience store before one man shot and killed the other.
17-year-old charged after shooting 19-year-old woman to death at Crosby home, deputies say
Two teen boys were helping the 19-year-old take down decorations when one of them allegedly shot her. Records show he's been charged, but the victim's grandfather says he doesn't want him to face charges.
Funeral to be held for mechanic who was shot to death at north Houston shop
HOUSTON — The mechanic who was shot to death at his north Houston shop last week will be laid to rest on Thursday. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was shot and killed Friday in the parking lot of his shop off the North Freeway and West Little York Road. He leaves behind his wife and two children along with his brothers, mother and father.
cw39.com
Suspect had two Open Felony Warrants for his arrest
HOUSTON (KIAH) Quick thinking by deputies with the Harris Co. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman Office leads to the arrest of an accused suspect. According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office and social media page, Corporal Ryan and Deputy Patterson took an adult male into custody following a brief pursuit in the 8000 block of Craighill Place.
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960
Houston authorities are in search of a man who is blamed for robbing another individual who is reported to have just stepped out of a bank after removing funds on November 9, at the Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, near the Willowbrook area.
'I forgave him' | Friend says Sawyer Yards arson suspect who killed himself was in downward spiral
HOUSTON — Friends said they hope the man accused of intentionally setting fire to an art studio at Sawyer Yards last week is remembered for much more than his final acts. Eoles “Duece” Whitaker II, 32, killed himself by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as investigators closed in to arrest him, according to authorities.
fox26houston.com
Man shot twice during carjacking in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities say a man in southwest Houston was shot twice by two carjackers Wednesday night. Initial details from Houston police are that around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of W Bellfort, where a man, 22, was confronted by two masked men who demanded his car and shot at him twice.
2 masked suspects shoot man during carjacking on Houston's southside, police say
The suspects got away with the man's Toyota sedan, police said. The victim flagged down a Metro bus driver and was able to wait on the bus until an ambulance arrived.
1 wanted, 1 arrested for assaulting, robbing 69-year-old leaving convenience store, HPD says
Video shows the 69-year-old man walking out of a convenience store when several men approached him and began to kick him multiple times after he fell to the ground. Police are still searching for one of those suspects.
fox26houston.com
Houston officials announce $5,000 reward for anyone who reports celebratory gunfire on NYE
HOUSTON - As New Year's Eve approaches, city officials are sending out some important and urgent reminders to help keep you and your family safe. "What goes up, must come down. It will come down with more force and velocity," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. On Thursday afternoon, Turner, along...
HPD looking for 3 masked thieves accused of robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in SW Houston
Surveillance video from the armed robbery shows the thieves hit and shove the clerk while making demands. Police said they drove off in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.
HPD officer hits and kills pedestrian on I-10 East Freeway near Wayside, police say
The officer's airbags deployed after he hit something on the road, according to HPD. He got out to inspect the car, and that's when he saw a body beside his vehicle.
bluebonnetnews.com
Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
Woman shot in arm along METRORail line in southeast Houston, police say
A shooting Wednesday night marks the sixth violent incident along METRORail since October. While HPD says these incidents appear to be isolated, riders are questioning that statement.
‘You are not going to ruin my Christmas’: Fired employee accused of kidnapping Smoothie King manager
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping her former manager after she was fired before the holidays. Houston police told KTRK that Keisha Christmas went into the Smoothie King where she used to work on Dec. 13 with her 15-year-old daughter. Court documents obtained...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man at apartment complex in Greater Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex in Third Ward over two weeks ago, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Jabari Antwan Sample, 21, has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally...
Family, friends gather to remember popular bartender allegedly killed by boyfriend in Montrose
Tiffany Rodriguez was a popular bartender in Montrose who loved animals and loved to sing. Only after her death, did her family learn she was a victim of domestic violence.
cw39.com
Police investigating surveillance video in south Houston bar killing
HOUSTON (KIAH) Police hope surveillance video will help them learn more about a deadly shooting outside a Southeast Houston bar. The victim was shot to death outside Palmas on Park Place around two o’clock Tuesday morning. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight inside. Detectives tell us there...
Man shot and killed during bar fight on Park Place Boulevard in southeast Houston, police say
Investigators said it's unclear if the man was involved in the fight or was just an innocent bystander. Most of the witnesses scattered before police arrived.
KIXS FM 108
Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kixs.com/
Comments / 3