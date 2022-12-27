Read full article on original website
Related
John Calipari chides Kentucky for miscues after blowout loss to Missouri: 'Those are not my teams'
Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
Key commitment saves for Nebraska in the 2023 class
Not every recruiting class can be saved and not every commitment sticks during a coaching change, but Nebraska coach Matt Rhule was able to save more than a handful during the transition and that could pay off down the line. Husker247 takes a look at a few of the important...
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC
North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
John Calipari offering little answers to solve Kentucky's multiple problems
Wednesday saw Kentucky play another game against a non-mid-major opponent and suffer yet another loss as it was blown out 89-75 at Mizzou Arena in its SEC opener against a Missouri Tiger team under first-year head coach Dennis Gates. Kentucky is now 8-4 on the season and is 1-4 in...
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job
Ed Reed is officially a head coach of a college football program. Reed, who's one of the best safeties in NFL history, was hired by Bethune-Cookman to be the program's head coach. The school announced the hire on Tuesday. The school is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is an...
Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch
Things spilled out of control in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, and seemed to end with one player getting knocked out cold by a sucker punch. Magic forward Moe Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes were both pursuing a loose ball late in the second quarter when... The post Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53: Five Questions 'Answered'
Arkansas turned a nearly monumental collapse into a thrilling triple-overtime victory on Wednesday, outlasting the Kansas Jayhawks 55-53 at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). With the win, the Hogs finish the season 7-6 overall. The Razorbacks led 38-13 midway through the third quarter before Kansas started chipping away...
Deion Sanders says Colorado AD Rick George is 'the reason' he took Buffaloes job over other Power Five offers
Multiple Power Five programs reportedly had interest in Deion Sanders this offseason, but the former Jackson State coach chose to jump to Colorado. Sanders does not have roots in the state and largely has cleaned up in recruiting in the Southeast, although that has not stopped "Coach Prime" from immediately raking in multiple high-level prospects on behalf of the Buffaloes. In an interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Sanders said Colorado athletic director Rick George made the difference regarding why he chose CU.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy panned by media for threatening to cut out reporter over staff change question
Oklahoma State football lost 24-17 to Wisconsin Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, putting the finishing touches on a late-season slide for head coach Mike Gundy and company. The Cowboys, one of the Big 12's most consistent programs, started 5-0 this season but lost six of their last eight games to complete the campaign with a record of 7-6.
Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Gets Real After Loss To Suns: "When We Get Talked Back To, We Just Freeze Up..."
Dillon Brooks throws shade at his own team after second straight loss.
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
What We Learned: Wisconsin 24 Oklahoma State 17
PHOENIX -- Luke Fickell is now 1-0 as Wisconsin's head football coach. The Badgers (7-6) scored 21 unanswered points and held off a late surge from Oklahoma State (7-6), hanging for a 24-17 victory in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Avoiding their first losing season since 2001, UW has now...
Are changes coming to the Ole Miss football staff after late-season collapse?
Are changes on the way for the Ole Miss football program? The Rebels lost five of their last six games after starting the season 7-0 and reaching as high as the nation's No. 7 ranking. Then the collapse. It was a loud thud that culminated Wednesday night in the Tax...
All-American TE Khamari Anderson explains why Kentucky was the choice
Detroit Cass Tech tight end Khamari Anderson is a Kentucky signee taking part in this week's Under Armour All-America Game. Anderson is enrolling at Kentucky on January 5th, so he heads there right after this game. He said he was relieved to be signed and on the verge of enrolling...
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams offers advice to players entering transfer portal: 'The grass is not always greener'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has had a monstrous start to his Trojans career, leading them to their best season in years as they flirted with the College Football Playoff up until a Pac-12 Championship Game loss to Utah. Williams' individual success led to a Heisman Trophy win, as his familiarity with coach Lincoln Riley’s system showed. That level of comfort led to Williams following Riley from Oklahoma to Southern Cal in the first place, but the star quarterback warned players entering the transfer portal that while the situation has worked in his favor, the “grass is not always greener.”
Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing
Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Michael Furtney Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Returns to Wisconsin
Senior guard Michael Furtney discussed his decision to remove his name from the NCAA transfer portal and play a sixth season for the Badgers in 2023.
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0