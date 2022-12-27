Nov. 4-5: Taurids meteor shower

Related
Comet to Approach Earth for First Time since Neanderthals Lived
The comet, which will not return for another 50,000 years, should be visible with the naked eye in February.
Digital Trends
How to watch the Geminids Meteor shower this month
One of the great meteor showers of the year, the Geminids, will be visible in December. Here’s how to catch this beautiful sight. Meteor showers happen when the Earth passes through patches of debris left by asteroids or comets. As the Earth completes one orbit in a year, these meteor showers are yearly events, as the Earth passes through the same patch of debris at the same time each year. The debris burns up in the atmosphere, making visible trails of light across the sky. The Geminid shower is the result of an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon, discovered in 1983.
How to watch the Quadrantids – one of the best meteor showers all year – on Jan. 2 and 3
The Quadrantid meteor shower is considered one of the best to view all year. Here's how to maximize your chances of seeing shooting stars.
Every planet in the solar system to be visible in rare "planet parade" Wednesday
The planets of the solar system will be lined up in the sky Wednesday night in an astronomical phenomenon, visible from Earth, known as a "planet parade." The phenomenon, which was also visible Tuesday night, gives skywatchers a good view of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn with the naked eye. With a pair of binoculars or a telescope, Uranus and Neptune can also be seen.
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
All planets in solar system to be visible in night sky at end of 2022
For a unique skywatching experience, all of the planets within the solar system will be visible either by the naked eye or with visual assistance at the end of 2022, according to the Virtual Telescope Project. The Virtual Telescope Project is providing a free live stream of the unique occurrence...
After 4 years on Mars, NASA's InSight lander sends one last selfie and then falls silent
It could be the end of the red dusty line for NASA's InSight lander, which has fallen silent after four years on Mars. The lander's power levels have been dwindling for months because of all the dust coating its solar panels. Ground controllers at California's Jet Propulsion Laboratory knew the end was near, but NASA reported that InSight unexpectedly didn't respond to communications from Earth on Sunday.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
CNET
Astronomers Spot a Ghostly Light Glowing Throughout the Solar System
The deep darkness of space might not actually be so dark in our solar system. Astronomers analyzed over 200,000 images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, making tens of thousands of measurements to try to locate a residual background glow in the night sky. The project is called Skysurf, which is based at Arizona State University and involves researchers there and around the world.
Freethink
An Earth-sized planet found in the habitable zone of a nearby star
A while ago, a group of NASA exoplanet astronomers, who are in the business of discovering planets around other stars, called me into a secret meeting to tell me about a planet that had captured their interest. Because my expertise lies in modeling the climate of exoplanets, they asked me...
NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Captures Jaw-Dropping Video of the Moon While Returning to Earth
NASA‘s Artemis I rocket is on its way back to Earth for a Dec. 11 splashdown and the Orion spacecraft captured some of its final close-up images of the Moon as it travels back home. On Dec. 5, the rocket made a monumental 207-second engine burn that put it on track to return to Earth, all while just 79 miles from the surface of the Moon. The result was not only the rocket’s correct trajectory but amazing views of the Moon’s surface as well.
NASA’s Mars Lander Records Absolutely Massive ‘Mega-Marsquake’
For the past four years, NASA’s InSight Mars Lander has been measuring seismic activity and exploring the “inner space” of the Red Planet, including its crust, mantle, and core. By studying the interior of the planet, scientists can better understand how rocky planets, such as Earth, formed billions of years ago.
Comet That Only Orbits the Sun Every 50,000 Years Expected to Be Visible From Earth
The skies are preparing to gift us with a celestial delight only visible every 50,000 years. According to astronomers, we have the chance to see this highly rare comet with the naked eye. The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was reportedly spotted by the astronomical survey known as Zwicky Transient...
The sun is waking up, and the world's largest solar telescope is watching
With the world's largest solar telescope now conducting formal observations, scientists are eager to watch the sun's increasing activity and better understand the threats of space weather.
An asteroid just zipped past Earth closer than communication satellites
Sky gazers at the Catalina Sky Survey based in Arizona, U.S. spotted a car-sized asteroid on Saturday, December 17, as it flew by our planet, closer to the surface than the communication satellites that orbit the Earth, CNET reported. Astronomer Tony Dunn shared a simulation of the asteroid and how...
Grapefruit-size fireball from mysterious Oort Cloud could rewrite the history of the solar system
Rocky fireballs like the one that fell over Alberta, Canada last year shouldn't originate from the icy Oort Cloud... but this one apparently did.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Deposits First Sample on Martian Surface for Possible Return to Earth
The sample tube, which is filled with rock, will be one of 10 forming a depot of tubes that the Mars Sample Return campaign could consider for a trip to Earth for in-depth analysis. On December 22, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover placed a titanium tube containing a rock sample on...
James Webb space telescope captures new images of cosmos
The world was entranced by images that emerged from the James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared camera, which boasts a mirror five times larger than that of its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. A telescope's mirror is like the pupil of a human eye in that it lets in light. So, the larger the mirror, the more light it can capture. Scenes of the Pillars of Creation, stars from the Big Bang era, and a previously unknown universe were captured using infrared light, which detects colors invisible to the human eye. The telescope's visual haul will be crucial in helping scientists better understand the life cycles of stars and creating a more accurate map of the cosmos. You may also like: Top 10 best and worst foods for the environment
Happy New Year on Mars! NASA rings in Red Planet year 37
NASA celebrated the new year on Mars, which happens on Dec. 26 — days before the Gregorian calendar changes over to 2023 on Earth.
silverscreenandroll.com
It’s Official: NASA Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth"
Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support life. This newly found world, Kepler-1649c, is 300...
