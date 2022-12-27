Aug. 27: Saturn at opposition

A planet is at opposition when Earth is between it and the sun. That is where Saturn will be in late August 2023. From the viewer's perspective, it is merely an opportunity to see it brighter and clearer. However, astrologists have much to say when this or other planet alignments happen.
NASA's New Horizons mission stumbled upon what could be two cryovolcanoes on the surface of Pluto. Cryovolcanoes develop from frozen ice, indicating that there may be a liquid ocean beneath the dwarf planet's surface, as well as an internal heat source. Both are important stepping stones in establishing the plausibility of life on other planets.
The world was entranced by images that emerged from the James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared camera, which boasts a mirror five times larger than that of its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. A telescope's mirror is like the pupil of a human eye in that it lets in light. So, the larger the mirror, the more light it can capture. Scenes of the Pillars of Creation, stars from the Big Bang era, and a previously unknown universe were captured using infrared light, which detects colors invisible to the human eye. The telescope's visual haul will be crucial in helping scientists better understand the life cycles of stars and creating a more accurate map of the cosmos.
The James Webb Space Telescope captured images of a large gas planet 700 light-years away, marking the "first clear evidence for carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside the solar system." The finding provides important information to help scientists understand how planets are formed.
