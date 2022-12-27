ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

May 6-7: Eta Aquarids meteor shower

By Canva
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yac63_0jvfBSoV00

The Northern Hemisphere has an advantage in seeing the Eta Aquarids shower. These meteors are known to be swift; as a result, they leave behind glowing trains of incandescent debris that can last several seconds or even a few minutes. May 6 into May 7 around midnight will be peak viewing time.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Tonga's January volcano was the biggest eruption ever recorded

On Jan. 15, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted underwater in the South Pacific Ocean. Volcanic eruptions don't normally send noticeable amounts of water into the atmosphere, but this one sent a whopping 146 teragrams into the stratosphere—enough to temporarily warm the Earth's atmosphere and, according to NASA, fill "58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools."
Wyoming News

Ice volcanoes on Pluto

NASA's New Horizons mission stumbled upon what could be two cryovolcanoes on the surface of Pluto. Cryovolcanoes develop from frozen ice, indicating that there may be a liquid ocean beneath the dwarf planet's surface, as well as an internal heat source. Both are important stepping stones in establishing the plausibility of life on other planets.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy