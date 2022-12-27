Sep. 19: Neptune at opposition

Related
22 of the biggest scientific discoveries of 2022
The year 2022 was an exciting one for science. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope yielded two major breakthroughs: new infrared images of the universe and the first evidence of carbon dioxide outside of the solar system. The ongoing pandemic spurred the innovative development of a nasal vaccine for the latest variants of the coronavirus and a renewed urgency in finding a universal vaccine for the flu. What's more, many feats not entirely new to the past year received either validation from the scientific community, such...
New milestone in nuclear fusion technology
It is extraordinarily difficult to generate the energy required to replicate the atomic reactions that take place inside the sun, but scientists have created the first controlled fusion reaction that resulted in the ignition—that is, the reaction created more energy than was input. Such a fusion reaction is considered "clean," meaning it creates large amounts of energy without the emissions characteristic of fossil fuels. The landmark could pave the way for a new way to provide power to humans without degrading the Earth's atmosphere.
James Webb space telescope captures new images of cosmos
The world was entranced by images that emerged from the James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared camera, which boasts a mirror five times larger than that of its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. A telescope's mirror is like the pupil of a human eye in that it lets in light. So, the larger the mirror, the more light it can capture. Scenes of the Pillars of Creation, stars from the Big Bang era, and a previously unknown universe were captured using infrared light, which detects colors invisible to the human eye. The telescope's visual haul will be crucial in helping scientists better understand the life cycles of stars and creating a more accurate map of the cosmos. You may also like: Top 10 best and worst foods for the environment
Major population declines of Alaskan crabs
A startling 84% of Alaskan snow crabs have died off since 2018, leading to the first ban on catching the species in the Bering Sea. Since they thrive in chilled waters, it is thought that warming temperatures are the key culprit behind this alarming population decline—making them visible harbingers of the increasing intensity of climate change. You may also like: 25 of the most expensive science experiments in human history
Eastern hellbender
- Scientific name: Cryptobranchus alleganiensis - Red List assessment: Near threatened - Population trend: Decreasing - Habitat: Wetlands (inland) The Eastern hellbender is a giant aquatic salamander endemic to the eastern and central U.S. Though the species' current geographic range is mostly unchanged, abundance, or the number of individuals, has dropped more than 70% since the 1970s. Population declines can be attributed largely to water pollution and the damming of rivers and streams. You may also like: 50 photos that show companionship in the animal kingdom
