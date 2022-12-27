ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct. 21-22: Orionids meteor shower

Find an area far from light pollution and prepare to see one of the best annual showers. The Orionid meteors are fast, luminous, and appear under some of the brightest stars, staging quite an astronomical show.

James Webb space telescope captures new images of cosmos

The world was entranced by images that emerged from the James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared camera, which boasts a mirror five times larger than that of its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. A telescope's mirror is like the pupil of a human eye in that it lets in light. So, the larger the mirror, the more light it can capture. Scenes of the Pillars of Creation, stars from the Big Bang era, and a previously unknown universe were captured using infrared light, which detects colors invisible to the human eye. The telescope's visual haul will be crucial in helping scientists better understand the life cycles of stars and creating a more accurate map of the cosmos. You may also like: Top 10 best and worst foods for the environment
