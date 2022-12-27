Apr. 20: Hybrid solar eclipse

The last time Earth's inhabitants could see a Hybrid Solar Eclipse was on April 8, 2005. This rare phenomenon changes its appearance as the moon's shadow moves across the Earth's surface. The eclipse goes from annular to total for a brief period to finally become annular again.
For the first time in history, a celestial object's trajectory has been altered. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, successfully collided with an asteroid dubbed Dimorphos in September, offering insight into both the ability of humans to develop potential Earth defense technologies and the properties of asteroids themselves. NASA administrator Bill Nelson spoke about why the agency conducted the mission, saying: "All of us have a responsibility to protect our home planet. After all, it's the only one we have."
On Jan. 15, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted underwater in the South Pacific Ocean. Volcanic eruptions don't normally send noticeable amounts of water into the atmosphere, but this one sent a whopping 146 teragrams into the stratosphere—enough to temporarily warm the Earth's atmosphere and, according to NASA, fill "58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools."
NASA's New Horizons mission stumbled upon what could be two cryovolcanoes on the surface of Pluto. Cryovolcanoes develop from frozen ice, indicating that there may be a liquid ocean beneath the dwarf planet's surface, as well as an internal heat source. Both are important stepping stones in establishing the plausibility of life on other planets.
It is extraordinarily difficult to generate the energy required to replicate the atomic reactions that take place inside the sun, but scientists have created the first controlled fusion reaction that resulted in the ignition—that is, the reaction created more energy than was input. Such a fusion reaction is considered "clean," meaning it creates large amounts of energy without the emissions characteristic of fossil fuels. The landmark could pave the way for a new way to provide power to humans without degrading the Earth's atmosphere.
The world was entranced by images that emerged from the James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared camera, which boasts a mirror five times larger than that of its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. A telescope's mirror is like the pupil of a human eye in that it lets in light. So, the larger the mirror, the more light it can capture. Scenes of the Pillars of Creation, stars from the Big Bang era, and a previously unknown universe were captured using infrared light, which detects colors invisible to the human eye. The telescope's visual haul will be crucial in helping scientists better understand the life cycles of stars and creating a more accurate map of the cosmos.
In early December, researchers working in Greenland's northernmost region uncovered DNA samples from 2 million years ago, marking the oldest DNA ever discovered. The samples had remained preserved in situ by the region's freezing temperatures. Never before have scientists been able to examine an ecosystem this far into the past, and it has proved full of surprises thus far—the area turns out to have been home to many species never known to have existed there, including reindeer and mastodons, as well as a dense forest.
Germany introduced a fleet of zero-emission trains powered solely by hydrogen in northern Lower Saxony. By combining hydrogen and oxygen, the trains can run while only emitting steam and water. The trains are projected to eliminate 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere each year.
In January, Britain's Engineered Arts introduced Ameca, a robot of unprecedented humanlike appearance. Complete with teeth, a gender-neutral body, and "eerily lifelike expressions," Ameca can respond to questions and engage in conversation. Engineered Arts hopes it is just the first in a line of increasingly advanced humanoids the company plans to produce.
A startling 84% of Alaskan snow crabs have died off since 2018, leading to the first ban on catching the species in the Bering Sea. Since they thrive in chilled waters, it is thought that warming temperatures are the key culprit behind this alarming population decline—making them visible harbingers of the increasing intensity of climate change.
In July, paleontologists in the Yukon region of Canada were astonished to come upon the most complete remains of a woolly mammoth ever recorded. Whereas elsewhere only the bones of such creatures usually remain, this region's icy temperatures acted as a freezer to preserve the muscle, skin, and DNA of Nun cho ga, as the female baby mammoth is known. It is surmised that the infant lived more than 30,000 years ago.
Building off of the foundation laid by the Human Genome Project, which sequenced 92% of the human genome two decades ago, the National Human Genome Research Institute successfully completed the final 8%. The complete human genome sequence is now available for geneticists to study, offering particular insights into how cells function and person-to-person variations in DNA.
