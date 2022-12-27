Apr. 11, Aug. 10, and Dec. 4: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation

Related
Tonga's January volcano was the biggest eruption ever recorded
On Jan. 15, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted underwater in the South Pacific Ocean. Volcanic eruptions don't normally send noticeable amounts of water into the atmosphere, but this one sent a whopping 146 teragrams into the stratosphere—enough to temporarily warm the Earth's atmosphere and, according to NASA, fill "58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools."
NASA's DART mission destroys Dimorphos asteroid
For the first time in history, a celestial object's trajectory has been altered. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, successfully collided with an asteroid dubbed Dimorphos in September, offering insight into both the ability of humans to develop potential Earth defense technologies and the properties of asteroids themselves. NASA administrator Bill Nelson spoke about why the agency conducted the mission, saying: "All of us have a responsibility to protect our home planet. After all, it's the only one we have."
Ice volcanoes on Pluto
NASA's New Horizons mission stumbled upon what could be two cryovolcanoes on the surface of Pluto. Cryovolcanoes develop from frozen ice, indicating that there may be a liquid ocean beneath the dwarf planet's surface, as well as an internal heat source. Both are important stepping stones in establishing the plausibility of life on other planets.
Oldest DNA ever found in Greenland
In early December, researchers working in Greenland's northernmost region uncovered DNA samples from 2 million years ago, marking the oldest DNA ever discovered. The samples had remained preserved in situ by the region's freezing temperatures. Never before have scientists been able to examine an ecosystem this far into the past, and it has proved full of surprises thus far—the area turns out to have been home to many species never known to have existed there, including reindeer and mastodons, as well as a dense forest.
Carbon dioxide discovered in exoplanet's atmosphere
The James Webb Space Telescope captured images of a large gas planet 700 light-years away, marking the "first clear evidence for carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet outside the solar system." The finding provides important information to help scientists understand how planets are formed.
