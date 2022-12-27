Apr. 11, Aug. 10, and Dec. 4: Mercury at greatest eastern elongation

In early December, researchers working in Greenland's northernmost region uncovered DNA samples from 2 million years ago, marking the oldest DNA ever discovered. The samples had remained preserved in situ by the region's freezing temperatures. Never before have scientists been able to examine an ecosystem this far into the past, and it has proved full of surprises thus far—the area turns out to have been home to many species never known to have existed there, including reindeer and mastodons, as well as a dense forest.

