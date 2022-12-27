Read full article on original website
Photo Of The Day By Roger Hostin
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Avalanche above Peyto Lake” by Roger Hostin. Location: Banff National Park, Banff, Alberta. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
Photo Of The Day By Marc Rassel
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Hollow Rock Sunrise” by Marc Rassel. Location: Superior National Forest, Minnesota. “The sun rises through a blanket of clouds over Lake Superior, casting warm pastel colors over the gently lapping waves and icy structures of a frozen sea stack,” describes Rassel.
Photo Of The Day By Bob Faucher
Today’s Photo of the Day is “Following Mom” by Bob Faucher. Location: Wapusk National Park, Churchill, Manitoba. “Young polar bear cubs (Ursus maritimus) follow their mother’s footsteps through the snow in Wapusk National Park near Churchill, Manitoba,” describes Faucher. EF 70-200mm @ 140mm; f/11 @...
