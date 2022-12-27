ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning Strategy: Rich Froning Keeps Rising Above the Bar in CrossFit and Life

By Jeff Tomko
Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAKjL_0jvf79GI00
Courtesy of Rich Froning

Rich Froning is more than just CrossFit’s most decorated athlete. By being its most recognizable face as well, the “Fittest Man on Earth” played a major role in helping transform CrossFit from niche workout fad to multibillion-dollar mainstream fitness juggernaut.

By being the all-time leader in Games titles, Froning also became one of CrossFit’s marketing pioneers, landing a shoe deal with Reebok and helping pave the way for many other CrossFit stars—like Mat Fraser and Tia-Clair Toomey-Orr—to help capitalize financially from their feats.

Despite his CrossFit legacy forever solidified, the former firefighter From Cookeville, TN experienced the same humbling initiation into the world of WOD like every other athlete who stepped into the box for the very first time—it wasn’t pretty.

“One of the first workouts I did was when I was at the fire station,” Froning says. “And I remember doing some farmer’s carries and burpees and then hand-over-hand hose drags. And man, I remember being absolutely completely destroyed. After that, I tried ‘Fran,” and again, I was completely fried after that workout.”

Froning went on to win four straight CrossFit Games championships from 2011-2014. This past summer, as captain of Team CrossFit Mayhem, Froning, in his final Games, earned a record-setting 10th Games championship with a sixth Teams Division title.

More important for the sport, Froning’s popularity was a great influence in CrossFit growing from just 13 CrossFit boxes in the U.S. in 2005 to more than 12,000 globally and valued at around $4 billion today.

Although officially announcing his retirement following his final victory, Froning is far from being done with fitness. These days he manages to get his workouts in at his CrossFit Mayhem in Tennessee. “I’ve been trying to get into the [Mayhem] class workouts every once in a while,” he says. “It’s a ton of fun just to get in there and work out versus smash yourself and train.”

In addition to being able to spend more time with family as well, Froning has been able to put more hand-on work to his shoe line, the fourth version—the Nano X2 Froning—the latest in what he calls a successful partnership with Reebok.

“Reebok and I have been together for so long. And [Reebok’s senior product manager] Tal Short is such a good dude,” Froning says. “He knows what I like in a shoe. And so that makes it easy. But most of the things have been pretty hands-on over the last couple of years. I’ve been doing a little more.”

There’s a lot more to life than CrossFit titles, including family and faith. As Froning shares his Winning Strategy which includes, pushing through challenges, always looking to improve, and learning how to find your own community.

Pace Yourself

Pacing yourself for me, it really comes down to experience. I’ve been doing it for so long, I know what movements really gasp me or ones that are going to take a little bit more out of me. So trying to figure out in a workout. Is there a movement, and there’s a pace that I can hold that I know I can still push a little bit but also recover a little bit at the same time. So, it’s just kind of dissecting the workout, looking at what the overall time is going to be, what movements there are as they’re moving in there, that is kind of a stopping point for me or a catching point. And if there’s somewhere that I can kind of maybe find my pace back or find my rest back, that I have a little bit have enough to push at the end. So experience is a huge part of that.

I mean, that everybody always jokes about how good pacing and I just said, I went to that pain cave too many times. So I’m afraid to get there again. So I stay right on that edge of like, this hurts, but it doesn’t hurt to bet, you know, so. That’s, uh, yeah, I honestly I miss a little bit. Having the courage to go to that dark place at times, you know, I just can’t, can’t do it. I’ve been doing it for 13 years now. I’m like, Man, I’m good. You know, I’m gonna, I’m gonna push hard enough, but I’m never gonna go over that line. And sometimes, you need to be able to go over that line.

Test Your Threshold

It feels awfully like, for a lack of a better term, being drunk. You just can’t control your body. You might into different places trying to hide from it a little bit. But that’s a good place to beJ every once in a while, not necessarily in competition but in training, you should definitely experiment where that place is for you. There’s so much technology now with heart rate monitors and stuff like that, why not try to push and see where that limit is, and what happens and how soon you can recover after that.

The one that sticks out in my brain the most is 2011 or 2010, the final event where we didn’t know what we were doing and they just pulled us out on the floor—you know, the famous Froning rope climb fail video. That’s the one that is burned in my brain the most—I was just a complete body failure at that point. I don’t even think if I could use my feet on the rope, if I would have been able to do it. So it was not a not a fun experience. That’s for sure.

Enjoy Fitness…Don’t Let It Consume You

For me, everything comes back to 2010 and putting too much pressure on myself and almost letting CrossFit become my identity. Everybody knows, my faith is a huge part of why I do what I do. And so for me, faith was my way of saying, hey, it’s gonna be OK, no matter the outcome of this. Don’t let what you’re doing become your identity. And for me, that’s been a good place for me to be able to compete.

I know that my identity is Christ and not who I am as an athlete, so that for me has worked. And I think for a lot of people, you get so caught up and thinking that you got to do this, and get so caught up in numbers and times and everything like that. But unless fitness is your profession, it should be your best hour of the day for you to relieve all your stress. You have some fun, put your body through the wringer a little bit, but once you leave there, you leave that behind. It shouldn’t be an added stress—it should be a good thing for your life.

When I worked out I have a blast when I train. I don’t have as much fun so I’m in the last couple of months. [Lately] it’s been working out for me and little little bit less training. I’ve been trying to get into the class workouts every once in a while jumping and mayhem classes. And it’s a ton of fun just to get in there, and work out versus smash yourself and train per se.

Rich Froning is Finding Ways to Improve Perfection

As far as products go, it’s gonna be something that I use. I don’t like to put my name behind something and not really use it. So I add a lot of input to make it super true to who I am.

I think a lot of [Reebok’s senior product manager] Tal Short, innovation with the Nano X2 Froning is that they may find something, like a material that’s a bit lighter or something that flexes a little better or find a more solid platform shape. There’s so much technology that goes into a shoe, it’s crazy. And to see what they do year in and year out, you see something new when the new Nano comes out and its like, let’s add that to my shoe—let’s change something.

The Froning X1 was my favorite shoe by far of any shoes that we’ve ever had. And so for Tal to build off that, it’s pretty cool. It’s better, but way different than the Froning X1s, that one was a slip-on, kind of boot style. With X2, Reebok wanted to go something more high performance by cutting a lot of the weight out of the shoe. You can even take the insole out, which I do a lot of times—there’s actually holes drilled in the footplate to get some extra weight out. So the shoe is incredibly light and more of a high-performance shoe than the X1, which was kind of a day-to-day, jack of all trades type shoe.

Build Your Own Community

As far as fitness goes, I personally love CrossFit. I think it’s very effective and enjoy the community aspect of it. If somebody’s wanting to do CrossFit, my thing would be, Hey, go find a good gym. Ask them if you can watch a class, see how the coach interacts? Check the community of the gym and see how it fits before you jump right in.

If CrossFit is not your thing, that’s fine. Find something that you do enjoy, like a spin class. People seem to like to find some type of group fitness is going to carry you a lot longer and further, even if it’s an online program. We’ve got online programming and a great online community with videos and stuff like that. So that might be your thing. But I think having a community that you can fall back on and be a part of is a huge, huge motivator in staying fit.

Mountain biking is my big thing right now. Anybody who’s paid attention my Instagram over the last couple months has realized I’ve gotten super into hunting and being out in the outdoors pursuing … it just feels like something I’m supposed to do and that’s how I’m wired and so that the last couple months has been a ton of fun and I see myself in the future doing some not you know sitting and waiting and doing that type of thing like actually getting out in the mountains getting lost and just trying to outmaneuver and so that’s been very good just good for my soul.

Follow Rich Froning on Instagram @richfroning.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Fitness Gear: The Best Exercise Equipment to Kickstart Your Home Workout Routine for 2023

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. What’s your New Year’s resolution? Exercise and weight loss top the list of resolutions for 2023, but you don’t have to wait until New Year’s Day to kickstart your workout routine. The benefits of working out regularly extend beyond the physical body. For example, exercise helps relieve stress and can improve your overall mental health and help you feel more accomplished (it’s not easy sticking to a...
Muscle And Fitness

Carry Your Way to Elite Strength and Conditioning with These 4 Moves

There are tons of articles on neglected or forgotten muscles and movements, but IMO the king of neglected is the humble, simple, but not easy farmer’s carry. Holding weights in your hands and walking, what muscles do this work, and how does this improve me? Just because this exercise is not performed in front of a mirror and there is no muscle pump doesn’t mean squat.
boxrox.com

How To Use Creatine For Muscle Growth?

Welcome to a guide on how to use creatine for muscle growth presented by Max Posternak. Max Posternak is the founder of Gravity Transformation, a website focused on giving tips and training guidance for people looking to improve their fitness and lose weight. His YouTube channel has over 5 million subscribers.
boxrox.com

TONED ARMS – 10 Biceps Exercises Better Than Traditional Curls (Opinion)

What is the best exercise for the biceps. Well, that is debatable as it depends on what your goal is. But we’re not here to talk about the best of the best, but rather for you to stop doing what you normally do and choose from this list of 10 biceps exercises better than traditional curls.
Muscle And Fitness

Laird Hamilton Keeps Shredding—and Stays Shredded—at Age 58

At 58 years old, most people would be thinking about their retirement plans. For Laird Hamilton, there is no other way to live than to continue dabbling with the edge. Mention his name to anyone in the world of surfing, action water sports and training and there’s sure to be a smile that comes across their faces, followed by words such as pioneer, legend, innovator, and occasionally insane — but the good kind.
OREGON STATE
boxrox.com

Watch Rich Froning Tackling a Bodybuilding Workout Designed by Mike Israetel from Renaissance Periodization

CrossFit and the bodybuilding world collided recently. Rich Froning took on a bodybuilding workout designed by none other than Dr Mike Israetel. Check it out. It is interesting when you don’t need to introduce a person because they are incredibly famous for what they do. Kind of like the “My Guest Needs No Introduction” with David Letterman. Although Rich Froning and Mike Israetel are well respected in their field of expertise and have worked together in the past, a fan of one might not know the other.
newsy.com

What Is The 12-3-30 Workout? The Routine Is Gaining A Following

A new workout trend is gaining in popularity, particularly among TikTok users. If you’ve seen the hashtag #12330 pop up on the video platform and wondered what it means, it refers to a new cardio routine that involves walking on a treadmill for 30 minutes at specific settings for incline and speed.
Muscle And Fitness

Foolproof Your New Year’s Workout Program

Many lifters, beginners or otherwise, hit the gym with no plan that’s why we’ve created this New Year Workout Program—to help create a foolproof plan to get you started. Besides losing a bit of the holiday flab and seeing muscles they haven’t seen in a while, some will begin their workout journey by aimlessly wandering around and imitating other people’s workouts or sometimes randomly being performing some unique exercises they’ve seen on Instagram.
hypebeast.com

Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection

For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
wdfxfox34.com

Does Protein Powder Make You Gain Weight?

Originally Posted On: https://theathleticus.com/does-protein-powder-make-you-gain-weight/. 28% of all supplement consumption in gyms around the country is for protein powder, meaning that adults prefer protein over other supplements such as sports drinks and creatine. Protein powder is a popular supplement for people looking to increase their protein intake and improve their workout...
Muscle And Fitness

Maximize Your Workouts with These Sock-Selecting Tips

We all know the importance of choosing the right athletic sneaker, but what about socks? Most likely, the purchase comes down to selecting your size and moving on with your day. And the same goes for compression socks; Choose a size (and possibly color), and done. But there’s more than...
Muscle And Fitness

Here’s How You Can Squeeze In a Great Workout In the Middle of Your Workday

At this stage, there really are no more excuses for not working out, yet many people still struggle to squeeze in a workout, but have you thought about a lunch break workout? Some reasons for not working out are valid: Successfully juggling a demanding career and taking care of family commitments normally requires long hours out of your day. But if you’re spending your precious spare moments managing a handful of fantasy football teams or staying current with every new Netflix drama—it’s on you.
Muscle And Fitness

Train and Make Gains over the Holidays with These 3 Time-Saving Methods

There is a common misconception that you need a lot of time to train for it to be effective. Why bother if you haven’t 30 minutes to get your sweat on? Entering the holiday season, many people have more on their plate than usual, and gym time usually gets cut. You don’t need much time to maintain your gains during demanding times but you may need to change your approach with this time-saving training methods.
Fightful

Paige VanZant Reveals Foot Injury

Paige VanZant is dealing with an injury. VanZant took to Instagram to reveal she broken three bones in her foot and is currently sidelined. VanZant is signed to AEW, but hasn't wrestled since making her in-ring debut at AEW Double or Nothing when she teamed with Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky to defeat Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara, & Frankie Kazarian.
SPY

I’m a Personal Trainer and These Are the 10 Items I Used To Build My Home Gym

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’ve long been a fan of working out, and having spent over six years as a personal trainer before somehow landing in writing as a career, I also know how to put together a lot of training programs. It’s important to keep things varied if you want to actually stick to workouts, and that’s far truer if you’re someone who works out at home. While I used to use a gym, the early days of COVID-19, and the very common and obvious...
SELF

Good Vibes Workout Day 12: Low-Impact Punch and Plank

The workout below is for Day 12 of the Good Vibes Workout, a four-week workout plan. It’s pretty great on its own, but you can also check out the full program right here or browse the calendar here. If you’d like to sign up to receive daily emails of these workouts, you can do that here.
Muscle And Fitness

Muscle And Fitness

4K+
Followers
934
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate source for workouts, diet plans, motivation, and expert advice on gaining strength, losing fat and building the body you want.

 https://muscleandfitness.com/feed/newsbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy