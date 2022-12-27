Read full article on original website
Dana White explains why the UFC is not interested in cross-promotion events: “They’re going to be here anyway”
UFC president Dana White has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in co-promoting with other companies. For many years now, Dana White’s primary focus has been growing the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In turn, then, he’s also been growing mixed martial arts as a whole. Plenty of other...
Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Plans To Fight Cat Zingano In The Summer
Cris Cyborg has revealed her next MMA fight will likely be against Cat Zingano. When Zingano signed with Bellator, a featherweight showdown against Cyborg seemed inevitable. Now that the Brazilian MMA legend got her feet wet in boxing, the matchup against ‘Alpha’ is expected to take place in 2023. During an interview with Mike Owens of MiddleEasy, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion had this to say about what’s next:
Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero scrapped from Bellator 290, current champion added to co-main event slot
Bellator 290’s main card has lost a champion but gained another. On February 4th, Fedor Emelianenko will fight for the final time against Ryan Bader. The bout is actually a rematch of their prior encounter at Bellator 214. In their January 2019 fight, ‘Darth’ scored a first-round knockout win over the legend.
bodyslam.net
Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann signs multi-fight agreement with Bellator
One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann is the latest addition to the Bellator roster. McMann has signed a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion, MMA Fighting confirmed with Bellator officials, to compete in the featherweight division. The move was initially reported by Ariel Helwani. McMann, 42, completed her UFC contract...
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
CBS Sports
Best of UFC in 2022: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira runs away with Fight of the Year honors
There are many different elements that typically combine to make for a strong fight of the year selection in MMA, including everything from sustained two-way action to the combination of technical brilliance and major swings of momentum. Rarely before, however, have the group of finalists in a single year, which...
Yardbarker
Patricio Freire: I Make More Per Fight Than the UFC Heavyweight Champion
Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire can look back on 2022 as a year to remember. After regaining the 145-pound belt in a rematch against A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 in April, Freire successfully defended the crown against Hungarian contender Adam Borics at Belaltor 286 this past October. He’ll conclude his campaign with a cross-promotional matchup against Rizin Fighting Federation champion Kleber Koike Erbst on New Year’s Eve.
Marlon Vera thinks UFC bantamweight title shot could come with solid win over Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera thinks a win over Cory Sandhagen should be enough to earn him a title shot. Winner of five of his past six, including finishes over No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley and former champion Dominick Cruz, Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) has proven to be a dangerous contender at 135 pounds.
Sara McMann 'not bashing the UFC' but says Bellator offered 'really great money' to sign
Sara McMann has no ill will toward the UFC. In fact, she said the promotion that served as her home for nearly nine years took “really good care of me.”. All chapters must come to an end, however, and for McMann (13-6), it was time to move on from the UFC, where she amassed a 7-6 recent inside the octagon while fighting the likes of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate and more. She recently signed a contract to join Bellator, and said it was important to find out her worth on the open market before putting pen to paper.
BBC
British MMA: How Leon Edwards and Brendan Loughnane have taken the sport to new levels
Never has British MMA shone as brightly as it has in the past 12 months. January started with only two British fighters, in Michael Bisping and Liam McGeary, having won world titles in major promotions. But that total has been doubled inside a year. Birmingham's Leon Edwards, 31, claimed gold...
Sporting News
RIZIN rules, explained: Comparing MMA organization to Bellator, UFC
Fighters from Bellator are ready to face off against RIZIN’s best on December 31. Not only that, they will be fighting under unique circumstances: a different rulebook. Inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire faces RIZIN featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst, while A. J. McKee faces RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza. Other matchups feature Kyoji Horiguchi and Soo Chul Kim.
MMAmania.com
Cowboy Cerrone open to boxing Jake Paul: ‘How could I say no to millions of dollars?’
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is already teasing a combat sports comeback. Cerrone made his final walk as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on July 2, 2022. Suffering a second round guillotine submission loss to Jim Miller (watch highlights), Cerrone retired winless in his final seven fights and decided that it was finally time to call it a career.
MMA Fighting
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
Sporting News
Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN: Top MMA fights featuring Japan vs. the world
In 1976, Muhammad Ali and Antonio Inoki, two of the greatest combat sports stars of all time, faced off in a fight considered a forerunner to MMA. Over the years, MMA has had its fair share of memorable fights. Styles can make or break matchups. That is especially true when top fighters face off against one another. From inter-promotional matchups to signed bouts, the history books have a fair share of classics to look back on.
Rafael Lovato Jr. Wins MMA Return By First-Round Submission After Three-Year Layoff
Rafael Lovato Jr. has returned to MMA after retiring three years ago. Lovato Jr. last fought a Bellator 223 in June 2019. The BJJ superstar advanced his MMA record to 10-0 after beating Gegard Mousasi by a majority decision for the Bellator middleweight champion. Since then, the 39-year-old has been inactive from MMA due to health issues. He returned on December 28 for a special event.
Famous wrestling broadcaster dies
Don West, a well-known wrestling broadcaster of the 2000s, has died.
Sporting News
Top prospects in Bellator MMA: Full list of young stars with potential in MMA organization
Over the years, MMA organizations have signed various veterans and former champions to make an immediate impact. Sometimes, growing from within is the best method to success. We have seen that with Dana White’s Contender Series, with fighters like Jamahal Hill, Sean O'Malley, Bo Nickal, and Raul Rosas Jr. rising from out of nowhere to become hot names in the sport. In Bellator, Scott Coker has made it a mission to grow from within.
