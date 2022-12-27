ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Meconopsis in Alabama (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow meconopsis in Alabama, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting meconopsis is not as easy as it seems. Meconopsis are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
ALABAMA STATE
Startland News

Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri

As an occupational therapy practitioner, Joohae “Chewy” Yoon’s home visits to care for patients isolated in rural Missouri inspired her to develop the Korean-American fast food concept GOCHEW Burger & Sandwich.  Her full-time job involves traveling to meet patients in Kansas City and Independence, as well as such cities as Odessa, Higginsville, and Warrensburg. Curious The post Returning the flavor: Fast food startup flexes plan to bring Korean-American tastes to rural Missouri appeared first on Startland News.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri

Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
MISSOURI STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Pinks in Arkansas (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow pinks in Arkansas, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting pinks is not as easy as it seems. pinks are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
ARKANSAS STATE
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ktvo.com

Missouri Dept. of Conservation advise people not to place food attractants in CWD counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri boasts one of the largest deer herds in North America, topping one million in number. Missouri’s deer herd has been affected by Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in several counties. CWD is a prion disease, or a disease that affects an animal’s nervous system. CWD affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer, and moose. It may take over a year before an infected animal develops symptoms which can include drastic weight loss (wasting), stumbling, listlessness, and other neurologic symptoms. CWD can affect animals of all ages, and CWD is fatal to animals as there are no treatments or vaccines. One of the ways that the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) tries to slow the spread and frequency of the disease is by restricting feeding of wildlife in counties that have been infected with CWD.
MISSOURI STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Passion Flower in Iowa (2023 Guide)

Do you want to grow passion flower in Iowa, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting passion flower is not as easy as it seems. passion flower are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early...
IOWA STATE
suntimesnews.com

A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Sullivan High School art students design ornaments for Missouri Christmas tree in D.C.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A group of art students at a Franklin County High School are bringing holiday cheer to Washington D.C. Students in Art-1 at Sullivan High School recently designed more than a dozen ornaments currently hanging on Missouri’s state Christmas tree in President’s Park in D.C. Art teachers Melissa Fults and Valarie McEuen said they first became aware of the opportunity after a family member visited the National Christmas tree last year.
SULLIVAN, MO

