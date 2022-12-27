ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

newscentermaine.com

Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Connecticut farm

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hudson Valley Post

DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Eyewitness News

Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
GRANBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend

West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

FOX61 Morning News at 8

The only All Local All Morning newscast in Connecticut. Overnight developments, breaking news, local weather and traffic, The Buzz, WorkinCT & Family First.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

Immaculate Franklin Model Penthouse for Sale in Newtown

Move right into this immaculate "Franklin Model Penthouse" unit at the sought-after Liberty of Newtown, a thoughtfully designed community for active adults over age 55, that offers luxury amenities with a low-maintenance lifestyle. Picturesque woodland setting with 30 acres of permanently protected open space, yet conveniently located minutes from I-84,...
NEWTOWN, CT
nepm.org

Gone But Not Forgotten: WCCC Radio

For many hard rock music fans in Connecticut and western Mass, the only station worth listening to was “The Rock” 106.9 FM WCCC. This legendary radio station provided the soundtrack to many local teens’ lives and even spawned the career of Howard Stern. The station was sold...
CONNECTICUT STATE
102.9 WBLM

Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
KENNEBUNK, ME
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut

Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
CONNECTICUT STATE

