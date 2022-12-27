Read full article on original website
Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Connecticut farm
MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine
A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine. Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
Dozens of cats & dogs brought to Mass. from overcrowded shelters in southern states need good homes
SALEM, Mass. — Dozens of cats and dogs that have been brought to Massachusetts from overcrowded animal shelters in Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky are in need of good homes, MSPCA officials said Wednesday. The MSPCA-Angell in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem transported the animals to the Boston...
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
Nine of 18 horses rescued from western Massachusetts farm up for adoption
METHUEN, Mass. — Half of the 18 horses that were rescued from a farm in western Massachusetts are now up for adoption, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. MSPCA director Mike Keiley said nine of the rescued horses have been released from...
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
FOX61 Morning News at 8
The only All Local All Morning newscast in Connecticut. Overnight developments, breaking news, local weather and traffic, The Buzz, WorkinCT & Family First.
Man Rescued After Plunging Halfway Through Frozen Winchester Pond: Officials
A Winchester pond turned into an icy trap for a man who became halfway stuck in the frozen water until he was saved by firefighters, officials said. Firefighters were called to Winter pond in Winchester to find a man partially inside the middle of the frozen water on Monday, Dec. 26 around 12:…
This is the best restaurant in Massachusetts, according to Guy Fieri
When it comes to eating good food across the country, Guy Fieri knows a thing or two!
Immaculate Franklin Model Penthouse for Sale in Newtown
Move right into this immaculate "Franklin Model Penthouse" unit at the sought-after Liberty of Newtown, a thoughtfully designed community for active adults over age 55, that offers luxury amenities with a low-maintenance lifestyle. Picturesque woodland setting with 30 acres of permanently protected open space, yet conveniently located minutes from I-84,...
Gone But Not Forgotten: WCCC Radio
For many hard rock music fans in Connecticut and western Mass, the only station worth listening to was “The Rock” 106.9 FM WCCC. This legendary radio station provided the soundtrack to many local teens’ lives and even spawned the career of Howard Stern. The station was sold...
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Fairfield County In Brand-New Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in four Connecticut counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown in...
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
