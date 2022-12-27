ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBP helps finance removal of dilapidated downtown building

Pike County News Watchman
WAVERLY- For nearly three decades, residents have been staring into the eyes/windows of a dilapidated commercial building in downtown Waverly. On Dec. 12, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) donated $47,000 to help finance the demolition of the Greenbaum Building that once overlooked the intersection of Market Street and Emmitt Avenue on U.S. 23. Removal of the building not only enhanced safety for local residents but also added substantial curb appeal to the neighborhood.

“We are pleased to have been able to help fund the safe demolition of the Greenbaum Building that stood in disrepair,” FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett said. “By removing this structure, Pike County and Waverly have eliminated an eyesore, a potential health and safety hazard, and also opened up opportunities for other local businesses to flourish.”

Gary Arnett is the Pike County economic development director and is also a member of the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDISO).

“I’m a great fan of FBP and cannot say enough about their support of the four-county area,” Arnett said. “Without them, we would have had to dip into county funds to complete the project.”

The Greenbaum Building was built in the late 1800s to house a dry goods store and eventually became a tavern in the 1970s before it closed in 1992. Demolition of the building began in December 2021.

As part of FBP’s Community Commitment, significant economic investments are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with the JEDISO. The goal is to create and retain jobs for a sustainable and strong economy in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Since 2011, FBP has provided nearly $5 million dollars in economic grants — creating and retaining approximately 2,500 jobs.

For more information about FBP, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.

Pike County News Watchman

