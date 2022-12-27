ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL education official Jacob Oliva tapped to lead Arkansas education agency

Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday named a top Florida schools official as her pick to lead the state's education agency, the latest signal of the direction of the Republican's nascent administration. Sanders tapped Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to serve as...
COVID vaccine booster numbers low among seniors ahead of NYE gatherings

Health experts are encouraging seniors 65-years of age and older to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster dose. Only 25% of Floridians in the 65-year age group have received an updated shot, according to data released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figure concerns...
Recreational cannabis revenue in Colorado has been down for a year

In Colorado, the state's nearly $2 billion marijuana industry finally had a bad year. For the first time since legalization in 2014, sales declined, down more than 20%. Colorado Public Radio's Ben Markus reports it's a post-pandemic hangover. BEN MARKUS, BYLINE: Just off the freeway in north Denver, among shabby...
