usf.edu
Florida lawmakers likely to consider additional abortion restrictions in 2023
Republican legislative leaders say they are open to advancing more limits on abortion in 2023, but it's not yet known how strict any new restrictions would be. Incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo has said she wants to see Florida's ban on abortion after 15 weeks reduced to 12 weeks. The...
FL education official Jacob Oliva tapped to lead Arkansas education agency
Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday named a top Florida schools official as her pick to lead the state's education agency, the latest signal of the direction of the Republican's nascent administration. Sanders tapped Jacob Oliva, a senior chancellor at the Florida Department of Education, to serve as...
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for driving, a recent report shows
A recently published report from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety shows Florida has some of fewest roadway safety laws in the country. On a scale of 1 to 10, Florida scored a 2 for optimal roadway safety laws. Only Montana and Wyoming scored lower. Tara Gill is the...
COVID vaccine booster numbers low among seniors ahead of NYE gatherings
Health experts are encouraging seniors 65-years of age and older to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine bivalent booster dose. Only 25% of Floridians in the 65-year age group have received an updated shot, according to data released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The figure concerns...
Recreational cannabis revenue in Colorado has been down for a year
In Colorado, the state's nearly $2 billion marijuana industry finally had a bad year. For the first time since legalization in 2014, sales declined, down more than 20%. Colorado Public Radio's Ben Markus reports it's a post-pandemic hangover. BEN MARKUS, BYLINE: Just off the freeway in north Denver, among shabby...
