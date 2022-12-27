Governor Phil Scott, Secretary of State Jim Condos Formally Enroll Proposition 2 and Proposition 5 Into Vermont Constitution

CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are gearing up for another attempt to change New Hampshire's bail statute. Bail reform legislation in 2018 made it much easier for criminal offenders to avoid jail after arrest because of an inability to pay. But law enforcement officials said the law has not lived up to initial promises to protect against the release of violent and dangerous and offenders.

