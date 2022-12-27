Governor Phil Scott, Secretary of State Jim Condos Formally Enroll Proposition 2 and Proposition 5 Into Vermont Constitution

Read full article on original website
A bill to raise servers’ hourly tipped wages on Vermont’s legislative docket
What will Vermont lawmakers do about religious schools?
After a U.S. Supreme Court decision changed the legal landscape around religious schools, Vermont lawmakers and advocates are preparing for a debate. Read the story on VTDigger here: What will Vermont lawmakers do about religious schools?.
WCAX
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
WMUR.com
Changes may come to New Hampshire's bail reform law
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are gearing up for another attempt to change New Hampshire's bail statute. Bail reform legislation in 2018 made it much easier for criminal offenders to avoid jail after arrest because of an inability to pay. But law enforcement officials said the law has not lived up to initial promises to protect against the release of violent and dangerous and offenders.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
WMUR.com
Bill would create Old Man of the Mountain Day in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A fallen icon of the Granite State could be getting a special honor in the new year. Momentum is building at the State House for a special day of recognition for the Old Man of the Mountain. May 3, 2023, will mark two full decades since...
Vermont cannabis growers hope for direct-to-consumer sales
Current law prohibits such sales, but growers hope to change that in the coming legislative session. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis growers hope for direct-to-consumer sales.
WCAX
Vermont, New York minimum wage to increase in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s minimum wage will go up starting January 1st. It’s increasing by $0.63 to $13.18 an hour and tipped wages will go up to $6.59/hour. However, many Burlington-area businesses are already paying much more than that, as store owners try to attract people to open jobs.
WCAX
New Vermont water use policy going into effect in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New rules kick in when 2023 begins, including a rule about surface water in Vermont. Starting Jan. 1, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals. The reports are filed with the Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC. That’s in accordance...
WCAX
Vermont Gov. Scott considers banning TikTok on state cellphones
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he is considering banning TikTok on state employees’ work cellphones. Across the country, some governors have banned the popular app on state employee cellphones, citing ongoing concerns over data security and privacy. Governor Scott says his administration is looking into...
mynbc5.com
More federal funds to be taken away from food programs
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Everyone Eats is a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters gain access to free restaurant-made meals. The program, which started during the pandemic, is expected to end on March 31, 2023. Seniors, those with disabilities and people living in hotels and motels are among the...
vermontbiz.com
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont
Serhat Gumrukcu of California, Berk Eratay of Nevada, and Jerry Banks of Colorado all pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges brought against them in the January 2018 killing of Gregory Davis of Danville. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont.
WCAX
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in stores anymore. This past May, Vermont passed legislation that prohibits the sale of fluorescent lightbulbs and tubes that contain mercury. Starting Feb. 17, 2023, the sale of...
WCAX
Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A food security program that started during the pandemic could be running out of money in the new year. Since Vermont’s Everyone Eats program began in August 2020, nearly 3.5 million meals have been distributed across the state, with hundreds of restaurants taking part, including The Pizza Stone in Chester.
As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions
Two flocks of infected domestic birds have been killed in Vermont to prevent further spread of the avian flu, according to officials at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions.
VTDigger
Crime Research Group welcomes Monica Weeber as executive director
CONTACT: William Clements, Board Chair, CRG - whclements@gmail.com. Crime Research Group Welcomes Monica Weeber as Executive Director. Montpelier, VT— Monica Weeber of Winooski, a skillful and accomplished strategic planner and research project manager, has been named Executive Director of the Crime Research Group (CRG), Vermont’s principal non-profit criminal justice research organization. She brings over 20 years of well-rounded experience in the criminal justice and non-profit sectors to CRG, with a focus on program implementation, oversight, measurement, and reporting.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Electric Cooperative warns members of scam calls
JOHNSON, Vt. — Phone scams are becoming more of a usual occurrence, and now, some of. Vermont Electric Cooperative's members are among the latest to receive fraudulent calls. The calls are from a scammer claiming to be with VEC. They demand immediate payment, or else threaten to shut off...
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
WNYT
Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence
A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
