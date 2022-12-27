Read full article on original website
Why Edison International Is a Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock (EIX)
Edison International (Symbol: EIX) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, EIX shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent EIX share price of $64.40 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.8 and an annual dividend yield of 4.58% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.9% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Edison International, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
Triton International Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of Triton International Ltd's 7.375% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTN.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.8438), with shares changing hands as low as $22.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.12% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTN.PRC was trading at a 7.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 2.11% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category.
3 Ways to Retire on Dividends in 2023
A terrible 2022 is our income treat. There's never been a better time to retire on dividends than right now. Today we're going to spotlight three diversified dividend funds that yield 8% on average. That's right, put $500K into these tickers and we're looking at $40,000 per year in payouts.
Is Trending Stock Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) a Buy Now?
Amazon (AMZN) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this online retailer have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In 2023
Cannabis stocks have garnered significant attention in recent years. This comes as more and more countries and states legalize marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Should Value Investors Consider Onsemi (ON) Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2022: BP,LFG,SPH,MRO,LKCO
Energy stocks resumed Wednesday's decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index still was dropping 3.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
Why Whirlpool Stock (NYSE:WHR) Could be the Surprise Hit of 2023
Throughout the beloved time-traveling movie franchise Back to the Future, the scientific genius undergirding the plot repeatedly admonishes the protagonist to think fourth dimensionally; that is, to account for the passage of time that will ultimately affect the visible and tangible three-dimensional world. It’s this holistic thought process that supports the contrarian case for appliance manufacturer Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). I am bullish on WHR stock.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) where we have detected an approximate $136.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 119,750,000 to 121,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in trading today Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) is down about 0.4%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is off about 0.5%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HDV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HDV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2022: AMC, FFIE, MESA, UAL
Consumer stocks were retreating in pre-holiday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.2%. In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) declined 4.5% on Friday after overnight saying Silver Lake managing director Lee Wittlinger stepped down...
Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Investors might want to bet on Surrozen, Inc. (SRZN), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Brokers Suggest Investing in Palo Alto (PANW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Let's take a look at what these...
National Health Investors Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 6.91% Yield (NHI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), which saw buying by Director Robert G. Adams.
OGE's Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'
OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Utility Average, OGE shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent OGE share price of $40.28 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.8 and an annual dividend yield of 4.1% — by comparison, the average dividend paying stock in the Dow Utilities yields 3.2% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.4. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at OGE Energy Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
