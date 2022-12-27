Read full article on original website
Related
Boost in Pennsylvania tax revenues negated by inflation
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s general fund revenues have stayed healthy, and may outpace 2021 by 4%. However, inflationary pressures that have driven up the costs of goods and services paid for by the state, put a damper on extra revenues. An analysis from the Allegheny Institute highlighted...
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments
HARRISBURG — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House could hold a functional majority until at least mid-February thanks to Democratic vacancies — and they’re considering using that advantage to pass a handful of far-reaching constitutional amendments. The strategy coincides with GOP leaders attempting to delay special elections...
“Love Your Dog. License Your Dog.”
Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2023 license from their county treasurer by January 1, 2023. Licenses are not just a responsibility of owning a dog; they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost.
Pa. approves 36 new historical markers honoring artist Keith Haring, others
Three-dozen more blue and gold historical markers will soon adorn roadsides in 18 counties across the commonwealth. The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) announced Thursday that it has approved 36 new historical markers, selected from 91 applications, to join the more than 2,000 markers already spread throughout Pennsylvania. The...
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
Wolf backs regulatory change that would formalize discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians
HARRISBURG — In the closing days of his final term in office, Gov. Tom Wolf is backing a regulatory change that would formalize nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people while circumventing the legislature. Under guidance released in 2018, a student, tenant, or worker at most businesses can file a complaint...
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.https://gettysburgconnection.org
Comments / 0