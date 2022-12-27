ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding reminded Pennsylvania dog owners to purchase a 2023 license from their county treasurer by January 1, 2023. Licenses are not just a responsibility of owning a dog; they protect all Pennsylvania dogs and are the best way to bring your pet home quickly if it’s lost.
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition

Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
