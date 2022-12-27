Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire damages buildings, vehicles near Aynor, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two buildings and several vehicles were damaged by fire Thursday afternoon near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:13 p.m. to the fire, which covered approximately two acres near the 3000 block of Vick Road. A residence, an abandoned structure and several vehicles were damaged, […]
LOOK: Dog Rescued From South Carolina Waterway Following 30-Foot Plunge
As the sun dropped below the horizon on December 27, air traffic controllers inside the Strand Tower of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, spotted something odd in the black waters of the Intracoastal Waterway down below. Was it an alligator? An errant swimmer? A large bird? Looking closer, they realized the stranded creature was actually a dog, the canine trapped at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff behind the airport.
Fire destroys structure along Highway 814 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a fire that destroyed a structure in Horry County. An Horry County Fire Rescue unit found the recently burned structure after being dispatched at 12:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near the 8000 block of Highway 814. The area where the fire occurred is between Highway 544 […]
One dead in crash involving dirt bike, SUV in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash involving a dirt bike and an SUV in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. along Highway 17 Business near Stanley Drive in the Garden City area, according to troopers. The dirt bike and SUV crashed […]
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
wpde.com
Motorcycle crash survivor takes victory lap at Grand Strand Medical Center
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — In mid -July, 22-year-old Cody Lovejoy got into a motorcycle collision with another vehicle while heading home from his job causing him to lose one of his legs. The Grand Strand Medical Center worked hard to get him back to good health and celebrated...
wpde.com
Ring in 'Noon Year's Eve' at North Myrtle Beach restaurant
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — You can ring in the new year, without having to stay up until midnight. Lulu's at Barefoot Landing is holding its annual 'Noon Year's Eve' event. Families are welcomed to come out and count down until the clock strikes noon. They'll have a...
wpde.com
2 people with gunshot wounds show up at Little River-area ER; police investigate
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two victims with gunshot wounds went to the emergency room at McLeod Seacoast on Highway 9 Tuesday night. Hospital security told police that two gunshot wound victims arrived at the ER entrance at the Little River-area hospital, according to an incident report.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wpde.com
Home fire displaces 2 in Surfside Beach, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are without a home tonight after a fire in Surfside Beach. At 6:25 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported multi-unit structure fire on Bay Tree Lane in Surfside Beach. This fire is under control and will be under...
myhorrynews.com
Here are NYE events in the Myrtle Beach area
The Myrtle Beach area is welcoming the New Year with a range of events and gatherings to usher in 2023. From a Southern Times Square to fireworks, here are events in the Myrtle Beach area on New Year's Eve. The Market Common in Myrtle Beach plans to host its 10th...
WMBF
Report: Horry County police investigate after 2 show up with gunshot wounds to hospital in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating after two people with gunshot wounds showed up at the McLeod Seacoast hospital in Little River Monday night. Officers responded to the hospital off Highway 9 in Little River for reports of a past shooting. Upon arriving, hospital security told police two people with gunshot wounds were in the emergency room.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office assists homeowner in rescuing dog from pool amid freezing conditions
The Burnett-Eaton Museum Foundation is hosting the event in the Jackson Hall of the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 600 Grace St. The warmer weather is a welcome relief for many people around the area, but for those living without a permanent home warmer weather is even more important.
WECT
7 displaced in early-morning Carolina Forest apartment fire
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Carolina Forest residents are displaced after a multi-unit fire Tuesday morning at the Windsor Green condominium complex. This fire marks the fourth fire in the Windsor Green community. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the fire on Crab Pond Court at 4:07 a.m.
1 taken to hospital after barn, camper catch fire on Christmas Day in Little River area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital on Christmas Day after a camper and a barn caught fire, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the 2000 block of D L Drive in the Little River area, HCFR said. One person was taken […]
WYFF4.com
Search for stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach leads to drug arrest in Pickens County, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — The search for a stolen camper out of Myrtle Beach has led to a drug arrest in Pickens County, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were searching for the camper on Dec. 19 in Easley. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for man last heard from in April
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to find a man who has not been heard from in months. The Horry County Police Department said 28-year-old Derek Blake Edwards was last seen in the Myrtle Beach area. He was also last heard from in April. Edwards is...
WMBF
Deputies: Man in serious condition after being beaten outside Florence County gas station
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a man was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County Wednesday evening. Florence County Deputy Chief Tommy Sullivan said the man was beaten with an object, possibly a hammer, at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police cracking down on traffic enforcement, increasing presence for New Years Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement continues to stress to the community that roads around Myrtle Beach are busier this time of year. Now with the New Year coming along in just a matter of days, Myrtle Beach police said they’re increasing their presence and cracking down on traffic violations, no matter what they may be.
foxwilmington.com
Lanes reopen along U.S. 74/76 following traffic incident
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that lanes have reopened along U.S. 74/76 after a disabled vehicle had caused two eastbound lanes to close. Previously, two eastbound lanes were closed between I-140 and Lanvale Road. Updates will be provided as more information...
