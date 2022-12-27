BEREA, Ohio -- In his first real game action with the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Reggie Ragland performed about as well as Cleveland could have hoped. Ragland, who the Browns signed off the Raiders practice squad earlier this month amidst a slew of linebacker injuries, actually made his debut two weeks ago, playing two defensive snaps in Cleveland’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. But in a much larger sample size of 33 snaps last Saturday against the Saints, Ragland finished the afternoon with a 91.7 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus -- the highest defensive grade on the team.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO