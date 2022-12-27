ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

5 upcoming 2023 events perfect for Ohio sports betting launch

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and children of certain ages (21 and older), Cleveland.com proudly brings to you its list...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Bet365 Ohio promo code: $100 credit pre-reg bonus ends this weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best Bet365 Ohio promo code offer will expire after the app launches on Sunday. Click here to pre-register today for...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

PointsBet Ohio promo code: $200 pre-reg bonus wraps Saturday night

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest PointsBet Ohio promo code offer is raising the stakes. New players who sign up with this offer before New...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

The key for the Bengals’ receivers to win vs. the Bills’ secondary: Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals’ receiving corps will have to face yet another challenging secondary under the bright lights of prime time. After playing away from home for over two weeks, the Bengals welcome the Buffalo Bills to Cincinnati for Monday Night Football. It’s the first Monday night game in Cincinnati in over two seasons. There will be multiple challenges for the Bengals on both sides of the ball.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland looking to build on Week 16 team-best defensive performance, secure future in Cleveland

BEREA, Ohio -- In his first real game action with the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Reggie Ragland performed about as well as Cleveland could have hoped. Ragland, who the Browns signed off the Raiders practice squad earlier this month amidst a slew of linebacker injuries, actually made his debut two weeks ago, playing two defensive snaps in Cleveland’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. But in a much larger sample size of 33 snaps last Saturday against the Saints, Ragland finished the afternoon with a 91.7 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus -- the highest defensive grade on the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Why the Deshaun Watson-Donovan Peoples-Jones connection could be key for the Browns against the Commanders

BEREA, Ohio -- While Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has worked to get his feet under him, he’s gotten into a nice rhythm with one receiver in particular. Donovan Peoples-Jones put up career highs in catches, targets and yards against the Bengals in Watson’s second game back a couple weeks ago. Since that 114-yard afternoon, he’s had just 33 receiving yards -- but I’m betting on their early connection and Watson wanting to prop up one of his key receivers this week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘The key isn’t shutting them down, it’s just making them work’: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Indiana Pacers knew they weren’t going to shut down a struggling Donovan Mitchell on Thursday night, but they were determined to contain him. The Pacers did just enough as they avenged a close loss two weeks ago, outlasting the Cavaliers, 135-126, in a matchup that had offensive fireworks from the opening tip inside Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

Joe Burrow on his friendship with Josh Allen, cruises and Buffalo’s defense: Transcript

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow unexpectedly dropped some potential news when he indicated Isaiah Prince would start at right tackle against the Bills. Burrow’s track record is a little spotty this year — he told reporters receiver Ja’Marr Chase would play against the Titans earlier this season and that didn’t end up happening — but he’s otherwise stayed away from making headlines.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 16: Does Joe Burrow have an MVP case?

With only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, one of the questions that is looming is who the MVP will be. As always, there are plenty of good candidates. Patrick Mahomes looks like the favorite now while Jalen Hurts, who won’t be ranked in this week’s power rankings because he missed his team’s Christmas Eve matchup due to an injury, would have my vote if I had one.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy