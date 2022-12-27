Read full article on original website
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
Winter storm should have prompted cancelation of Cavaliers game for safety of fans, employees
Apparently, a blizzard, a state of emergency, wind chills causing frostbite in under 30 minutes, and a treacherous Interstate 90 with ice on the freeway were not enough for the Cavaliers and the NBA to cancel the game on Dec. 23 between Cleveland and Toronto at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Making...
The key for the Bengals’ receivers to win vs. the Bills’ secondary: Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals’ receiving corps will have to face yet another challenging secondary under the bright lights of prime time. After playing away from home for over two weeks, the Bengals welcome the Buffalo Bills to Cincinnati for Monday Night Football. It’s the first Monday night game in Cincinnati in over two seasons. There will be multiple challenges for the Bengals on both sides of the ball.
In NFL locker rooms, former Buckeyes and Bulldogs fight for trash-talk supremacy ahead of Ohio State vs. Georgia
BEREA, Ohio - Nick Chubb tilted his head and listened intently to the interview occurring on his left. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, Chubb’s locker neighbor and an Ohio State alumnus, said he liked his Buckeyes to beat Georgia in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal. Chubb, the former Bulldog,...
Ohio State football’s Zach Harrison delayed an NFL dream to leave the Buckeyes on his terms
ATLANTA — The question seemed to weigh on Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison’s broad shoulders. This was the week leading into New Year’s Day 2022 and the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl date with Utah. As with any postseason, draft-eligible stars are asked if they expect to be back the following season.
Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland looking to build on Week 16 team-best defensive performance, secure future in Cleveland
BEREA, Ohio -- In his first real game action with the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Reggie Ragland performed about as well as Cleveland could have hoped. Ragland, who the Browns signed off the Raiders practice squad earlier this month amidst a slew of linebacker injuries, actually made his debut two weeks ago, playing two defensive snaps in Cleveland’s 13-3 win over Baltimore. But in a much larger sample size of 33 snaps last Saturday against the Saints, Ragland finished the afternoon with a 91.7 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus -- the highest defensive grade on the team.
Why the Deshaun Watson-Donovan Peoples-Jones connection could be key for the Browns against the Commanders
BEREA, Ohio -- While Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has worked to get his feet under him, he’s gotten into a nice rhythm with one receiver in particular. Donovan Peoples-Jones put up career highs in catches, targets and yards against the Bengals in Watson’s second game back a couple weeks ago. Since that 114-yard afternoon, he’s had just 33 receiving yards -- but I’m betting on their early connection and Watson wanting to prop up one of his key receivers this week.
Troubling trend emerges as Cavaliers’ 3-point shooting defense disintegrates: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers’ league-leading defense has a troubling trend emerging, as they were again torched from deep, falling to the Indiana Pacers, 135-126, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Thursday night. It’s their third straight loss, which began with a rare two-game losing streak at home.
Watch Jarrett Allen earn his 500th career block in the 4th quarter against the Indiana Pacers (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen reached a career milestone in Thursday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers. The sixth-year big man out of the University of Texas notched his 500th career block as he swatted away Oshae Brissett under the basket with 6:10 left in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers leading 115-113.
‘The key isn’t shutting them down, it’s just making them work’: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Indiana Pacers knew they weren’t going to shut down a struggling Donovan Mitchell on Thursday night, but they were determined to contain him. The Pacers did just enough as they avenged a close loss two weeks ago, outlasting the Cavaliers, 135-126, in a matchup that had offensive fireworks from the opening tip inside Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Joe Burrow on his friendship with Josh Allen, cruises and Buffalo’s defense: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow unexpectedly dropped some potential news when he indicated Isaiah Prince would start at right tackle against the Bills. Burrow’s track record is a little spotty this year — he told reporters receiver Ja’Marr Chase would play against the Titans earlier this season and that didn’t end up happening — but he’s otherwise stayed away from making headlines.
Ja’Marr Chase welcomes ‘best of the best’ matchup against the Bills
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a straightforward way of setting the stage for Monday night’s game against Buffalo. “This is the best of the best at this point,” Chase said with a smile. “You know what I’m saying? This is when you find out who is really good, who is really not and who is trying to rise up to the challenge.”
Cavaliers at Pacers: Live updates as Cleveland looks to avoid 3rd straight loss
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cavaliers are looking to avoid their third straight loss on Thursday after dropping their last two games to the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. Cleveland will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Cavs (22-13) fell 125-117 to the Nets on Monday...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 16: Does Joe Burrow have an MVP case?
With only two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, one of the questions that is looming is who the MVP will be. As always, there are plenty of good candidates. Patrick Mahomes looks like the favorite now while Jalen Hurts, who won’t be ranked in this week’s power rankings because he missed his team’s Christmas Eve matchup due to an injury, would have my vote if I had one.
