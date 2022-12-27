Read full article on original website
DraftKings Ohio promo code: final hours arrive for $200 pre-launch bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. Although Ohio bettors won’t...
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Sign up now and get ready for launch
Ohio New York Post readers can cash in on a fantastic offer for new customers with FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out how to claim your $100 of bet credits on Ohio sports betting launch day along with three months of NBA League Pass. Learn more about the FanDuel welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Get all the info you need about Ohio sports betting. No Sweat First Bet New FanDuel Sportsbook users in Ohio are eligible for one of the best offers on the market. FanDuel is offering new Ohio bettors $100 in bet credits and three months of NBA League Pass...
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code: $100 bet credit, fresh bonus for launch
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The dawn of a new era arrives on January 1 for the Buckeye State, so ring in the new year with...
5 upcoming 2023 events perfect for Ohio sports betting launch
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and children of certain ages (21 and older), Cleveland.com proudly brings to you its list...
Assessing the Cavaliers as 2022 ends: Chris Fedor, Sam Amico on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Chris Fedor of cleveland.com and Sam Amico of...
Jan. 6 committee releases transcript of testy Max Miller deposition : The Wake Up for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Thursday weather forecast: Windy but warmer. Jan. 6 testimony: Max Miller, the former Trump White House aide who was elected in November to represent Ohio in Congress, told congressional investigators that he unsuccessfully tried to nix several speakers at the rally that preceded the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. Andrew Tobias reports that Miller said he played only a marginal role in helping plan the event, according to a transcript of Miller’s deposition, recently released by the January 6th Select Committee.
Behind-the-scenes of sports betting: How odds are set and why they keep changing
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Chess grandmaster Ding Liren, the North Melbourne Football Club in Australia and a days-long yacht race all have one thing in common. You can place bets on them in Ohio starting Jan. 1. So what’s going on behind the scenes when they set the odds for...
When will DraftKings Sportsbook launch in Ohio?
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s truly a great time to be a sports fan in Ohio, and not just because of the exciting crossover between...
Miami Heat Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Miami Heat have assigned Nikola Jovic to the Sioux Falls Skyforce before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Pelicans Host 76ers in Matchup Of MVP Candidates
Pelicans host red-hot 76ers at home.
Ohio State football’s Zach Harrison delayed an NFL dream to leave the Buckeyes on his terms
ATLANTA — The question seemed to weigh on Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison’s broad shoulders. This was the week leading into New Year’s Day 2022 and the Buckeyes’ Rose Bowl date with Utah. As with any postseason, draft-eligible stars are asked if they expect to be back the following season.
Iowa State seeking rare win against No. 12 Baylor
No. 12 Baylor will look to continue its dominance against host Iowa State when the teams open Big 12 play
Ohio receives $1.6 billion from feds for Brent Spence Bridge expansion on Ohio-Kentucky border
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state will receive about $1.6 billion in federal funds to pay for a long-coveted expansion of the Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati, officials announced Thursday. The money goes toward a “companion bridge,” with work scheduled to begin in 2023. The project is expected to cost...
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
What’s the key ingredient to Bengals’ 7-game win streak?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — How much was Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson looking forward to facing the Buffalo Bills in the final Monday night game of the season when the schedule was announced?. His answer might surprise you. “I honestly didn’t think about it,” Wilson said. Patriots QB Mac...
Will firing Joe Woods fix the defense and more Browns questions: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns travel to the Washington, D.C., area on Sunday to take on the Commanders, but before we get to that, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Dan Labbe have some Browns questions. They each throw out one question and discuss the answers on our...
