WTAJ

Who in Pa qualifies for internet assistance?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” Gov. Wolf said. “The need for reliable, at-home internet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

DEP, REC want energy plant hearing process to continue

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources and the Renovo Energy Center want the state Environmental Hearing Board to continue the project’s hearing process even as another environmental group challenge to the long-delayed Renovo energy project remains pending. DEP and REC representatives last week filed a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves

As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Pa. State Ethics Commission tagged several lobbyists with fines this year for 'negligence'

A handful of lobbying entities were fined by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission this year for negligence, according to final adjudications issued by the agency. As registered principals with the Pennsylvania Department of State, all four were required to file quarterly expense reports under the commonwealth's lobbying disclosure law. The reports are designed to provide a measure of transparency regarding who is attempting to influence lawmakers on key policy decisions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania gets $100 million for public health, worker recruitment

(The Center Square) – As the year comes to a close, Pennsylvania will get almost $100 million to improve its public health infrastructure, from employee hiring to IT upgrades. The federal funds, coming from the CDC’s Public Health Infrastructure grant program, provides $98 million to 10 county and municipal health departments. In the future, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health will also receive funding, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health expects...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023

(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

State Lawmaker Calls For Return Of Toll Booth Workers

One state lawmaker is making a push for major changes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the return of some former workers. Democratic State Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton says it’s unacceptable that the Turnpike did not collect $104 million in tolls last year. He advocates for bringing back toll collectors and to increase penalties for drivers who don’t pay tolls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Century-old law let voters file baseless recount petitions and delay Pa.’s election certification

Election experts and advocates say the Pennsylvania legislature should update an outdated 1927 law that was written for an era of machine politics. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$650 To Be Received By Pennsylvania From Property Tax Rebate Program

Pennsylvania to Receive $650 From Property Tax Rebate Program. According to a published post by the Gazette, Pennsylvanians now only have short days to apply for a rebate program that will lend them up to an amount of $650. The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate Program is made to support financial assistance...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $300 rebate program just one day away

There's only one day left for Pennsylvania residents to apply for a rebate program that could give them anywhere from $250 to $650. The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents in the state. For both renters and homeowners, the amount received from this program will vary based on annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
