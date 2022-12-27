Read full article on original website
Gov. Tom Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance
Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. The Affordable Connectivity Program was established as part of the $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year. Households that qualify for it can receive up to $30 off monthly internet bills (or $75 a month...
Who in Pa qualifies for internet assistance?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to help us close the digital divide so that all Pennsylvanians can have internet service,” Gov. Wolf said. “The need for reliable, at-home internet […]
Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised low-income households across the state they could reduce their internet service costs by enrolling in the Affordable Connectivity Program. The program, administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, provides qualifying households with up to $30 a month in savings on their internet bills, as […] The post Gov. Wolf encourages low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Top stories of 2022: Pa. pushes climate measures forward, meets delays and lawsuits
Pennsylvania took big steps in 2022 to limit greenhouse gas emissions, but the regulations were met with several challenges. The fight over Governor Tom Wolf’s signature climate program still isn’t settled as he prepares to leave office. Pennsylvania’s regulation to let the state join the Regional Greenhouse Gas...
therecord-online.com
DEP, REC want energy plant hearing process to continue
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Resources and the Renovo Energy Center want the state Environmental Hearing Board to continue the project’s hearing process even as another environmental group challenge to the long-delayed Renovo energy project remains pending. DEP and REC representatives last week filed a...
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
Top stories of 2022: As 988 hotline goes live, Pa. counties brace for increase in calls
The suicide prevention line helps save lives — but counties need steady funding for it to work. Over the summer, call centers across the U.S. switched to a new, three-digit number for people who are having a mental health crisis or thinking about suicide. The new 988 number replaces...
echo-pilot.com
Pa. State Ethics Commission tagged several lobbyists with fines this year for 'negligence'
A handful of lobbying entities were fined by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission this year for negligence, according to final adjudications issued by the agency. As registered principals with the Pennsylvania Department of State, all four were required to file quarterly expense reports under the commonwealth's lobbying disclosure law. The reports are designed to provide a measure of transparency regarding who is attempting to influence lawmakers on key policy decisions.
Pennsylvania gets $100 million for public health, worker recruitment
(The Center Square) – As the year comes to a close, Pennsylvania will get almost $100 million to improve its public health infrastructure, from employee hiring to IT upgrades. The federal funds, coming from the CDC’s Public Health Infrastructure grant program, provides $98 million to 10 county and municipal health departments. In the future, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health will also receive funding, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health expects...
New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023
(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
butlerradio.com
State Lawmaker Calls For Return Of Toll Booth Workers
One state lawmaker is making a push for major changes to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, including the return of some former workers. Democratic State Senator Marty Flynn of Scranton says it’s unacceptable that the Turnpike did not collect $104 million in tolls last year. He advocates for bringing back toll collectors and to increase penalties for drivers who don’t pay tolls.
Century-old law let voters file baseless recount petitions and delay Pa.’s election certification
Election experts and advocates say the Pennsylvania legislature should update an outdated 1927 law that was written for an era of machine politics. This article is made possible through Spotlight PA’s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.
Pennsylvania will see a gas tax increase in 2023
Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents starting January 1st. The tax for regular will go up to 61 cents a gallon and will increase nearly 79 cents for diesel. A provision under a 2013 transportation law signed by then
Pa. Gov Tom Wolf wraps up time in office with strong ratings
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will wrap up eight years in office next month, having steered Pennsylvania through unpredictable times when the Democrat made life-and-death decisions in the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and managed the battleground state's presidential election amid unprecedented Republican efforts to overturn it.Wolf, 74, leaves office with positive approval ratings from leading in-state polls and his endorsed successor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, succeeding him — marking the first time since 1966 that a Pennsylvania governor has been succeeded by a member of the same political party.Wolf's second term saw monumental challenges, beyond what many — if not every —...
proclaimerscv.com
$650 To Be Received By Pennsylvania From Property Tax Rebate Program
Pennsylvania to Receive $650 From Property Tax Rebate Program. According to a published post by the Gazette, Pennsylvanians now only have short days to apply for a rebate program that will lend them up to an amount of $650. The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate Program is made to support financial assistance...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Boost in Pennsylvania tax revenues negated by inflation
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s general fund revenues have stayed healthy, and may outpace 2021 by 4%. However, inflationary pressures that have driven up the costs of goods and services paid for by the state, put a damper on extra revenues. An analysis from the Allegheny Institute highlighted...
Governor Wolf signs off on several new laws before term ends
Outgoing Governor Tom Wolf signed several laws that will go into effect on January 1st. One includes the Turnpike Commission being able to request a driver’s registration be suspended if they don’t pay tolls worth over $250 dollars.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $300 rebate program just one day away
There's only one day left for Pennsylvania residents to apply for a rebate program that could give them anywhere from $250 to $650. The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents in the state. For both renters and homeowners, the amount received from this program will vary based on annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
Top Stories of 2022: How Pa.’s marquee midterm races turned into fights over democracy, abortion and a stroke.
The race for governor and U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania drew national attention — with abortion rights and democracy front and center in both contests. The results of those races – as well as down-ballot contests in the state House – have shifted the political landscape in the commonwealth and the nation.
