Submit-pandemic healthcare organizations have been adopting automation applied sciences to speed up the healthcare life cycle proper from affected person scheduling to claims initiation. And why not? As a result of whether or not it’s sufferers or healthcare professionals, within the digital-driven period, comfort and ease of use is the foremost precedence. However, what are new healthcare traits which can be circulating, how are these healthcare traits gaining traction amongst healthcare suppliers, and in the best way these traits may be leveraged to speed up the enterprise course of? And the way has the AutomationEdge RPA resolution helped AccentCare, a US healthcare supplier, speed up its course of effectivity and automation efforts?

2 DAYS AGO