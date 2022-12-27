ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

Comments / 2

Gimpy
2d ago

I just read a article that the car owner shot 3 car thieves. Maybe if that happened more these thugs would think twice.

Reply
19
Nancy Weingartz
3d ago

You should never leave your remotes in the vehicle. Also, only car key should be on the ring. all others keys should be separate.. Been doing this for years.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
ROCHESTER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man facing several charges after road rage incident near Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are releasing the name of the man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday in the Fargo area. He’s 43-year-old Derrick Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota and he’s facing several charges. Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, North Dakota Highway Patrol...
FARGO, ND
fox9.com

Suspect arrested after breaking into Brooklyn Park home, stealing vehicle: police

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested after burglarizing a home and leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Wednesday officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a report of a male who was breaking car windshields with a fire extinguisher.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Deadly MOA shooting: TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 18, Lavon Longstreet, 17, charged with murder

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Charges have now been filed against four people in a fatal shooting that prompted a lockdown at Mall of America last week.On Thursday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet, both from Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in connection to the Friday shooting that left 19-year-old Johntae Hudson dead. He succumbed to his injuries after being shot inside the Nordstrom department store.A nationwide arrest warrant is out for Longstreet, who is believed to be out of state. Authorities say others are in danger if he remains free. There is also a warrant out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Name released of body found in Rochester ditch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department has issued an alert for a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in more than a day. Officers are asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Symara Nelson-Thomas. She was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday leaving her home on Queen Avenue North near 36th Avenue North in Minneapolis. She hasn't been seen since.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy