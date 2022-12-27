Read full article on original website
Gimpy
2d ago
I just read a article that the car owner shot 3 car thieves. Maybe if that happened more these thugs would think twice.
Nancy Weingartz
3d ago
You should never leave your remotes in the vehicle. Also, only car key should be on the ring. all others keys should be separate.. Been doing this for years.
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Arrest made in death of Kimberly Robinson, found in snowy ditch near Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Ann Robinson, who was found in a snowy ditch Monday afternoon in southern Minnesota.The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from someone who had been walking their dog off West River Road in Cascade Township, which is just outside of Rochester.The caller says their dog pulled them towards a ditch, where they spotted an arm sticking out of the snow.Investigators were able to identify Robinson as the deceased. The results of her autopsy have yet to be released, but authorities believe "a firearm to be the ultimate cause of death."A person of interest – a 39-year-old Rochester man – was singled out, and was persuaded by his family to meet in person with investigators. He was then taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. WCCO does not typically identify suspects who have not been formally charged with a crime.
Police: Woodbury man punched, robbed at gunpoint in his driveway
Police are searching for at least five suspects believed to have been involved in a violent armed robbery in Woodbury early Thursday morning. The Woodbury Police Department said officers were called to the 7000 block of Winter Wheat Way around 5:15 a.m. after a man reported he'd been robbed in his driveway.
valleynewslive.com
Man facing several charges after road rage incident near Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are releasing the name of the man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday in the Fargo area. He’s 43-year-old Derrick Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota and he’s facing several charges. Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, North Dakota Highway Patrol...
fox9.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into Brooklyn Park home, stealing vehicle: police
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested after burglarizing a home and leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Wednesday officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a report of a male who was breaking car windshields with a fire extinguisher.
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
KIMT
Rochester man facing murder charge over body discovered Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is now facing a murder charge for the body of a woman found in a ditch in Olmsted County. Mustafa Rahshad Bush, 39 from Rochester, has been booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of Murder in the 2nd degree. The body of...
fox9.com
Charges: Alarming text forced police to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for making threats after police say his disturbing text messages forced officials to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday. Andrew Grzwinski, age 36, is charged with two counts of threats of violence. Police say it was threats made by Grzwinski...
Sheriff: Man found dead near Elko New Market might've crashed stolen car, froze
The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Authorities in Scott County believe a man found dead near Elko New Market on Friday morning might've crashed a stolen vehicle before dying of cold weather exposure. The Hennepin County...
Deadly MOA shooting: TaeShawn Adams-Wright, 18, Lavon Longstreet, 17, charged with murder
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Charges have now been filed against four people in a fatal shooting that prompted a lockdown at Mall of America last week.On Thursday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet, both from Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in connection to the Friday shooting that left 19-year-old Johntae Hudson dead. He succumbed to his injuries after being shot inside the Nordstrom department store.A nationwide arrest warrant is out for Longstreet, who is believed to be out of state. Authorities say others are in danger if he remains free. There is also a warrant out...
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Missing north Minneapolis girl found safe, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – The search is over for an 11-year-old Minneapolis girl who went missing Tuesday morning.Minneapolis police announced late Wednesday evening that she was "found safe and is back home."
Former Minneapolis police officer charged in beating of Jaleel Stallings
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday charged a 34-year-old former Minneapolis police officer in connection with the severe beating of Jaleel Stallings in May of 2020. Justin H. Stetson, of Nowthen, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with one felony count of third-degree assault in connection with the...
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
fox9.com
Charges: Meth dealer beat girlfriend, threatened to kill her
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A meth dealer is accused of beating his girlfriend and threatening to kill her, including shooting a gun at her to scare her, tying her up and interrogating her during episodes of paranoia. Don Christopher Boswell, 40, of Minneapolis, is charged via warrant on...
wearegreenbay.com
Minnesota man sentenced after reaching plea deal, stole $43K in gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was sentenced on Wednesday after reaching a plea deal for his alleged involvement in stealing $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly back in March. Travis Burrell was sentenced on December 28 to...
KIMT
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department has issued an alert for a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in more than a day. Officers are asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Symara Nelson-Thomas. She was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday leaving her home on Queen Avenue North near 36th Avenue North in Minneapolis. She hasn't been seen since.
