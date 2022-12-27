(Spencer)–The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released details regarding a two vehicle accident that occurred near Dickens during the blizzard on December 23rd. The Sheriff’s Office says at around 6:35 am 61-year-old Rhonda Smith of Dickens was westbound in the 2800 block of Highway 18 when she drove into a snow drift that was over the road. Smith then lost control of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander she was driving, which then collided with a 2007 Hundai Tucson owned by Crystal Lopez of Graettinger. Deputies say that vehicle had been left stranded on the road after it got lodged in the drift.

DICKENS, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO