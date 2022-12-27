Read full article on original website
Related
kilrradio.com
ISU Extension Offering Healthy and Homemade at Armstrong Library
(Armstrong)—Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will be presenting Healthy and Homemade during the month of January at the Armstrong Public Library. The two part program will focus on strategies for using your time, money and skills wisely to save money and prepare nutritious and safe foods. The first...
kilrradio.com
DNR Accepting Bids for Improvements to Lake Park Shelter House
(Lake Park)--The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is accepting bids for improvements to the shelter house at Trapper’s Bay State Park in Lake Park. The shelter house at Trapper’s Bay was constructed in 1934 by the Civilian Conservation Corps and has become dilapidated over the years. The project...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Ryan Long Memorial Benefit…
The Spencer Radio Group is hosting a Memorial Benefit for the family of Ryan Long on Sunday, January 15th held at the American Legion Glen Pederson Post #1on Hwy 71 in Spencer, along with the Clay County V.F.W. Post #3159. SRG staff will be serving made to order omelets with...
kilrradio.com
Local Superintendent Reports Little Impact From New Open Enrollment Law
(Estherville)--A new law took effect earlier this year allowing open enrollment transfers from one public school to any other public school, at any time during the school year. Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayshire Superintendent Marshall Lewis says so far the new open enrollment law has not had a significant impact on the two districts.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Fire Company Puts Out Burning SUV In Eagles Club Parking Lot
Sheldon, Iowa — An SUV was destroyed in a morning fire in Sheldon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, the Sheldon Fire Company was paged to 411 Park Street (Highway 18) at about 8:30 a.m. for the report of a vehicle fire. He...
kicdam.com
Clay County Sheriff Tallies Calls Received During Winter Storm
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Despite all of the warnings from the national weather service, local media, road crews, and law enforcement, motorists still went out during the storm. KICD News asked Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling to compile the number of emergency calls his agency received. A check of the log shows dispatchers got 82 calls between Friday and Sunday, the bulk coming in during Friday’s blizzard. Seven were for accidents, and 57 were for vehicles that had entered the ditch.
Sioux City Journal
Le Mars-based Nor-Am purchases Cherokee cold-storage warehouse
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A cold-storage warehouse at the south end of Cherokee has been sold. Le Mars, Iowa-based Nor-Am Cold Storage purchased the 98,000-square-foot Americold warehouse at 1530 S. Second St., Cherokee, Nor-Am announced Tuesday. Sioux City-based Cloverleaf Cold Storage had long operated the warehouse; Cloverleaf's sprawling cold-storage business was acquired by Atlanta-based Americold in 2019.
kilrradio.com
Clay County Sheriff's Office Responds to Three Accident During Blizzard
(Spencer)--The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released details on a trio of accidents that occurred during last Friday’s blizzard. The first happened shortly before 10 am Friday in the 2800 block of Highway 71. Deputies say 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville was driving a 2004 Nissan southbound when he collided with a 2016 Ford F-150, driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle, which he couldn’t see due to very poor visibility. Enderle’s vehicle sustained an estimated $2,500 in damage, while Wolff’s was considered a total loss.
pureoldiesspencer.com
No Injuries Reported in Three Clay County Crashes Related to Weather Conditions
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Clay County authorities have released details on three local crashes occurring during last week’s winter storm. The first two incidents occurred just hours apart on the same section of Highway 71 just south of Fostoria. The earlier crash, shortly before ten o’clock Friday morning, involved 18-year-old Jaxon Wolff of Estherville failing to see a pickup driven by 62-year-old Wayne Enderle of Milford due to blizzard conditions leading to the southbound vehicles colliding.
kiwaradio.com
Paullina Citizens Evacuated, Commercial Building, Contents Destroyed In Fire
Paullina, Iowa — Several people were evacuated and a commercial building in Paullina is a total loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper has just released information stating the fire department was paged out to 4551 Redwing Avenue — AgState — the former Circle S repair shop in Paullina just before 6:10 a.m. on Christmas eve for a building on fire.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 29
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across a swath of Siouxland until 6 pm. The counties included in the advisory are Plymouth, Woodbury, O’Brien, Sioux counties in Iowa and Lincoln and Union counties in South Dakota. In Plymouth County, a mix of rain and snow this morning will give way to a mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow by late afternoon. Snow will fall into the evening hours. Snow accumulation is forecast between 1 to 2 inches, and ice may accumulate to a light glaze. Roads will become slippery at times today.
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
kilrradio.com
Appeals Court to Hear Arguments in Wolfe Clinic Anti-Trust Lawsuit
(Des Moines)--Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its...
nwestiowa.com
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mixed wintry precipitation, snow showers for some today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure will be responsible for the threat of mixed wintry precipitation for parts of the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton counties until 6 PM, and for Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Rock, Nobles and Murray counties from 9 AM until 9 PM.
kilrradio.com
House in Heron Lake Destroyed by Fire
(Heron Lake)--A fire destroyed a home early Friday morning in Heron Lake. Heron Lake Fire Chief Chad Diemer says his department arrived on scene shortly after 5 a.m. and called in the Okabena Fire Department for assistance. Firefighters were on the scene for about six hours and the house was considered a total loss.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock
MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kilrradio.com
Five People Injured in Rollover Accident on I-90 Near Jackson
(Lakefield, MN.)–Five people were sent to the hospital after a rollover accident Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 in Jackson County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened around 3:25 pm, about one mile west of Jackson. The Patrol says 38-year-old Mendoza Magana of Granada, Minnesota was driving a...
kilrradio.com
Details Released on Two Vehicle Accident Near Dickens
(Spencer)–The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has released details regarding a two vehicle accident that occurred near Dickens during the blizzard on December 23rd. The Sheriff’s Office says at around 6:35 am 61-year-old Rhonda Smith of Dickens was westbound in the 2800 block of Highway 18 when she drove into a snow drift that was over the road. Smith then lost control of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander she was driving, which then collided with a 2007 Hundai Tucson owned by Crystal Lopez of Graettinger. Deputies say that vehicle had been left stranded on the road after it got lodged in the drift.
kilrradio.com
Report of Stuck Vehicle Near Burt Leads to Arrest of Two Men
(Burt)--The report of a stuck vehicle near Burt during last weekend’s blizzard ended with the arrest of two Titonka men. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the report of a stuck vehicle in the 2800 block of 130th Avenue, just after 10:30 AM on Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the driver, identified as Taylor McCall from Titonka, had a warrant out for his arrest in Central Iowa.
Comments / 0