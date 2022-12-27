ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, OH

WDTN

Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed

The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood

After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights

In the midst of housing growth in Huber Heights, several restaurants are announcing plans to open in 2023. From coffee and cookies to pizza, seafood and Mexican food, there should be a little something for everyone. Here are five new restaurants with plans to open in Huber Heights:. The owners...
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
YAHOO!

These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Dec. 28—Seventeen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Tommy L. Kelly, 49: receiving stolen property. Briana J. Daniel, 24: two counts of receiving stolen property. Richard R. White, 36, of Springfield: theft. Samantha Hamilton, 24: robbery. Gary L. Booth Jr.,...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Lillibridge retires at Urbana UMC, Dinnell appointed lead pastor

Christopher Dinnell has been appointed lead pastor of Urbana United Methodist Church. He will succeed Rev. Jim Lillibridge when he retires Dec. 31 after serving as Urbana UMC’s lead pastor since 2011, and after 41 years of ministry in the United Methodist Church. Dinnell, who is currently serving as...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

History of North Lewisburg to be told Jan. 22

The history of North Lewisburg from 1826 to the present will be the topic of a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society. In 1826, Gray Gary liked the valley of Big Darby Creek so well he laid out this village. The name Lewisburg was in honor of General Andrew Lewis, whom he held in high regard, and it was incorporated in 1844. The North Lewisburg motto is “Where family, friends, and traditions stay for a lifetime.”
NORTH LEWISBURG, OH
wyso.org

Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings

Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal. To determine what...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Cancer Association of Darke County Is holding their annual Gourmet Dinner Raffle

This year, Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery will prepare and provide the meal at their establishment. This year, for the first time, Cancer Association of Darke County is partnering with Beanz Buttercream Bakery to bring the Gourmet Dinner Raffle to the community. The winner of the raffle will have a gourmet dinner for 8 prepared by Sean at Buttercream Bakery. You could be the winner of this wonderful meal!
DARKE COUNTY, OH
brookvillestar.net

A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE: William R. Sanford

BROOKVILLE — In July 1922, William R. Sanford announced his retirement and sold his interest in the Sanford & Marshall Drug Store to H. B. Marshall and H.B. Smith. The new firm name became Marshall & Smith. Mr. Sanford entered the drug store business in partnership with Rev. C.A....
BROOKVILLE, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian killed by car in Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after they were struck by a car in Dayton on Wednesday. According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue on reports that a car had hit a pedestrian around 8:45 a.m.. Police said the 911 caller said an SUV […]
DAYTON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Angel’s Heavenly Nails & Boutique recognized with ribbon cutting ceremony

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Joe Renner of Eaton and the Preble County Board of Commissioners took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Angel’s Heavenly Nails and Boutique, Saturday, Dec. 10. “We’re here to help Angel finally get to celebrate her...
EATON, OH

