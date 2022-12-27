Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
Related
Golden Corral reopening location in Greene County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all foodies! Grab a plate or two as Golden Corral is reopening one of their previously closed locations. The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday afternoon in a post on Twitter that the Beavercreek location of Golden Corral is reopening. The chamber will hold a ribbon cutting for a […]
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood
After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
dayton.com
5 restaurants coming soon to Huber Heights
In the midst of housing growth in Huber Heights, several restaurants are announcing plans to open in 2023. From coffee and cookies to pizza, seafood and Mexican food, there should be a little something for everyone. Here are five new restaurants with plans to open in Huber Heights:. The owners...
YAHOO!
These 17 people were indicted in Clark County
Dec. 28—Seventeen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Tommy L. Kelly, 49: receiving stolen property. Briana J. Daniel, 24: two counts of receiving stolen property. Richard R. White, 36, of Springfield: theft. Samantha Hamilton, 24: robbery. Gary L. Booth Jr.,...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
Urbana Citizen
Lillibridge retires at Urbana UMC, Dinnell appointed lead pastor
Christopher Dinnell has been appointed lead pastor of Urbana United Methodist Church. He will succeed Rev. Jim Lillibridge when he retires Dec. 31 after serving as Urbana UMC’s lead pastor since 2011, and after 41 years of ministry in the United Methodist Church. Dinnell, who is currently serving as...
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
Urbana Citizen
History of North Lewisburg to be told Jan. 22
The history of North Lewisburg from 1826 to the present will be the topic of a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society. In 1826, Gray Gary liked the valley of Big Darby Creek so well he laid out this village. The name Lewisburg was in honor of General Andrew Lewis, whom he held in high regard, and it was incorporated in 1844. The North Lewisburg motto is “Where family, friends, and traditions stay for a lifetime.”
Resident saved by ‘heroic’ stranger in Sidney house fire
On Dec. 27 at 4:48 p.m., Sidney firefighters were dispatched to the 200th block of S. Miami Avenue for a reported structure fire with a person trapped inside.
Xenia High School to change cell phone policy
The school is making this change in order to help students be less distracted in the classroom during class times, according to a release sent out by Principal David Torrence to student families Dec. 28.
wyso.org
Miami County uses state grant to demolish blighted buildings
Miami County is one of 42 Ohio counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Like other counties, Miami County received state funds to tear down blighted structures and replace them with revitalized ones. Miami County received over $388,000 to accomplish this goal. To determine what...
countynewsonline.org
Cancer Association of Darke County Is holding their annual Gourmet Dinner Raffle
This year, Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery will prepare and provide the meal at their establishment. This year, for the first time, Cancer Association of Darke County is partnering with Beanz Buttercream Bakery to bring the Gourmet Dinner Raffle to the community. The winner of the raffle will have a gourmet dinner for 8 prepared by Sean at Buttercream Bakery. You could be the winner of this wonderful meal!
brookvillestar.net
A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE: William R. Sanford
BROOKVILLE — In July 1922, William R. Sanford announced his retirement and sold his interest in the Sanford & Marshall Drug Store to H. B. Marshall and H.B. Smith. The new firm name became Marshall & Smith. Mr. Sanford entered the drug store business in partnership with Rev. C.A....
Residents concerned about area intersection following fatal pedestrian crash
Dayton residents are concerned about the intersection of Wayne and Clover following the death of a woman struck by a vehicle in that area. Jennifer Johnson, 44, was hit and killed on Wayne Avenue in Dayton on Wednesday morning. The accident occured only a few blocks away from where she...
Pedestrian killed by car in Dayton crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after they were struck by a car in Dayton on Wednesday. According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue on reports that a car had hit a pedestrian around 8:45 a.m.. Police said the 911 caller said an SUV […]
Eaton Register Herald
Angel’s Heavenly Nails & Boutique recognized with ribbon cutting ceremony
EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce, along with Mayor Joe Renner of Eaton and the Preble County Board of Commissioners took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Angel’s Heavenly Nails and Boutique, Saturday, Dec. 10. “We’re here to help Angel finally get to celebrate her...
WLWT 5
Missing Butler County man, fiancé last seen dining at restaurant Christmas day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Rarely will you see Jose Gutierrez without a smile. After all, his family said the 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, has everything going for him. He earned a master's degree from Miami University, is currently working as a project coordinator at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati and recently asked his girlfriend to marry him.
Comments / 0