The history of North Lewisburg from 1826 to the present will be the topic of a presentation on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society. In 1826, Gray Gary liked the valley of Big Darby Creek so well he laid out this village. The name Lewisburg was in honor of General Andrew Lewis, whom he held in high regard, and it was incorporated in 1844. The North Lewisburg motto is “Where family, friends, and traditions stay for a lifetime.”

NORTH LEWISBURG, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO